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MAFS Aus Julia job

People were so confused by MAFS Aus bride Julia’s job title, so here’s what she does for work

‘What on earth does a confidence and charisma consultant actually do?’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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As MAFS Aus 2026 bride Julia got married to groom Grayson, she introduced herself as a “confidence and charisma consultant”, and people were immediately confused by the job title. So, what does she actually do?

In the MAFS Aus episode, Julia casually dropped her job title while introducing herself before the wedding. But instead of people focusing on the wedding, loads of viewers went straight to social media trying to figure it out.

One person wrote, “I’m sorry but, what the h*ll is a confidence and charisma consultant??? A hairdresser?”

Another said, “A ‘confidence and charisma consultant’? What kind of utter bullsh*t job is that lmao.”

Someone else wrote, “What on earth does a confidence and charisma consultant actually do?”

So, safe to say people were baffled.

Okay, so what does Julia actually do?

MAFS Aus Julia job

via Channel Nine

Julia is the founder of the Talk is Cheap Academy. She works with people, especially small business owners and creators, to help them feel more confident on camera and improve how they present themselves.

Her job is all about helping clients speak better, come across more confidently, and build their presence in videos and public speaking. She runs workshops, offers training, and coaches people on things like video marketing and on-camera confidence.

Before doing this, Julia actually worked in media. She’s previously been a journalist and entertainment correspondent, so she already had loads of experience being in front of a camera and communicating clearly.

She also worked behind the scenes as a producer and director for the YouTube channel Cut, helping launch its Australian and UK branches. As a result, she started working more with creators and small businesses, which led to her current role.

Her company website says she helps people “harness their voice and share their message in video with integrity, sincerity and individuality at the forefront.”

So while the title might have confused a lot of people, it’s not quite as mysterious as it sounded. It’s just a very fancy way of saying “helping you not be awkward on camera.”

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Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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