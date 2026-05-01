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Gia on MAFS Australia 2026

Oh lord, Gia has gone completely rogue and trashed MAFS producers in explosive video

‘I’m being controlled, told what to do, when to eat’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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It’s happening! Chaos is emerging! MAFS Australia 2026 bride Gia Fleur has gone completely rogue, and is now trashing the show’s producers about a whole bunch of things.

Gia hasn’t looked the best in the last few weeks. She was exposed as being behind the infamous screenshots scandal, and then she was out to “find problems” when at the homestay with groom Scott.

Now, in a diary-cam style video shared with Daily Mail Australia, Gia has totally ripped into producers of the show, their “control”, and how she’s been made to look. She has claimed the show’s participants were pushed to their limits to create drama, and by the end chaos was cared about more than genuine connection.

“I’m losing my mind. This experiment is like Drama at First Sight. It’s not Married at First Sight,” Gia said in a video provided to the publication. “It’s not find someone for you. And I feel like I came here for that. And I feel like I found that with Scott. It’s just a constant, what can we do to break our vibe?”

During the video, Gia discussed feedback week, and how she believed she was set up with Danny to cause more drama. She didn’t go on the date, because she didn’t want to give in to providing more drama for producers.

via E4

She also said she had purposefully been left separate from Scott for hours. She said: “It’s just constant drama and constant telling us to stir more sh*t. I’m waiting for my husband to show back up. He’s been on this date with Stella for f*cking over five hours. And they do that to stress me, so that I’m wondering where the f*ck Scott is.”

Gia said viewers only get to see her “stirring the pot” during MAFS, but don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes. She said: “I think people watch it and think, ‘Oh my God, she’s stirring the pot, she’s drama’.

“You don’t know behind the scenes how much we get told to do that and how much our love story isn’t that important and how much we need to suppress that and just stir sh*t.”

She added: “I’m either being controlled, told what to do, told when to eat, told when I can go out for a walk, told when I can see my husband. Be in love, but not too in love that you’re boring. Be emotional and show your vulnerable side, but not too much, because that’s also boring and we didn’t cast you for that.”

Gia concluded: “Everyone in here, even the people I don’t get along with, you have to remember this is a TV show and it’s based on drama. We are told to do things that we don’t really want to do and we wouldn’t do in normal life.”

Daily Mail Australia approached Channel Nine for comment, but none was given.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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