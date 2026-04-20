Revealed: The awful screenshot ‘receipts’ of texts Bec sent about other MAFS brides

2 hours ago

Oh no, we’re here again. The mention of screenshot “receipts” that Gia has of fellow bride Bec talking about other MAFS Australia 2026 cast members has caused even more chaos.

The text messages were first brought up weeks ago, when Gia claimed Bec had been talking about Alissa. Now, after the retreat that tore the group apart, the messages are back in the conversation.

At the dinner party after the retreat, Gia took Chris and Juliette aside and said Bec should be “very worried” because she has receipts of her “talking about everyone.” She said they would be “shook” if they’d read the texts.

Juliette then planted herself right in the drama, and raised the messages at the commitment ceremony. When questioned about her own behaviour, Juliette excused it by saying the messages proved Bec was deserving of everything she got. She then loudly repeated the messages Bec is alleged to have sent, but of course, most of it was bleeped out. So what did they say?

The texts at the centre of the MAFS Australia ‘screenshots’ drama have leaked

The messages are seemingly between Gia, Brook and Bec, and were reportedly sent just days before the explosive dinner party number two, when Gia and Brook went in on everyone.

Possibly the worst of the messages was when Bec seemingly wrote: “The only fake c*nts in this place are those two c*nt licking Christian influencer wannabe c*nts.” This was about Alissa and David.

In one more, she appeared to say: “Alissa probably isn’t a bad girl but her head is so far up her f*cking ar*e she doesn’t even realise what a c*nt she actually is.” A reply, believed to be from Gia, said: “I don’t care lol I don’t like her never will”.

A further text appearing to have come from Bec said she was going to “go so f*cking hard on Alissa and her fake relationship.” A reply said: “Go babe we agree and got you.” Bec also appeared to make further comments about Alissa’s character, and branded her a “rat” for telling producers that journalists had been in touch with them.

Alissa was also called fake, unrelatable and opportunistic. David also took the brunt of more of the messages, as one said it was “obvious” he and Alissa are “dying to be” famous.

Yikes.

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