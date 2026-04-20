The Tab

Revealed: The awful screenshot ‘receipts’ of texts Bec sent about other MAFS brides

They’re even worse than you could imagine

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Oh no, we’re here again. The mention of screenshot “receipts” that Gia has of fellow bride Bec talking about other MAFS Australia 2026 cast members has caused even more chaos.

The text messages were first brought up weeks ago, when Gia claimed Bec had been talking about Alissa. Now, after the retreat that tore the group apart, the messages are back in the conversation.

At the dinner party after the retreat, Gia took Chris and Juliette aside and said Bec should be “very worried” because she has receipts of her “talking about everyone.” She said they would be “shook” if they’d read the texts.

Juliette then planted herself right in the drama, and raised the messages at the commitment ceremony. When questioned about her own behaviour, Juliette excused it by saying the messages proved Bec was deserving of everything she got. She then loudly repeated the messages Bec is alleged to have sent, but of course, most of it was bleeped out. So what did they say?

via E4

The texts at the centre of the MAFS Australia ‘screenshots’ drama have leaked

The messages are seemingly between Gia, Brook and Bec, and were reportedly sent just days before the explosive dinner party number two, when Gia and Brook went in on everyone.

Possibly the worst of the messages was when Bec seemingly wrote: “The only fake c*nts in this place are those two c*nt licking Christian influencer wannabe c*nts.” This was about Alissa and David.

In one more, she appeared to say: “Alissa probably isn’t a bad girl but her head is so far up her f*cking ar*e she doesn’t even realise what a c*nt she actually is.” A reply, believed to be from Gia, said: “I don’t care lol I don’t like her never will”.

The screenshot receipts of texts messages Bec sent during MAFS Australia 2026

via Reddit

A further text appearing to have come from Bec said she was going to “go so f*cking hard on Alissa and her fake relationship.” A reply said: “Go babe we agree and got you.” Bec also appeared to make further comments about Alissa’s character, and branded her a “rat” for telling producers that journalists had been in touch with them.

Alissa was also called fake, unrelatable and opportunistic. David also took the brunt of more of the messages, as one said it was “obvious” he and Alissa are “dying to be” famous.

Yikes.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Yikes, the MAFS brides went on a secret lunch and planned ‘targeted attack’ to take Bec down

Second bride lined up for MAFS spin-off

A second former MAFS bride lined-up for new spin-off, and she deserves another wedding

Gia has broken down exactly what it was like to film MAFS Australia, and how much she was paid

Latest

The Nate Jacobs lobotomy is real: Why Euphoria’s resident villain has become a total bore

Hebe Hancock

I never thought I’d be bored of him

Here’s how the I’m A Celeb South Africa 2026 winner will be chosen in live final

Ellissa Bain

I was wondering this

euphoria laurie season three and also two of euphoria

Euphoria actor breaks down the real reason Laurie wants to hold onto Rue, and I get it now

Claudia Cox

Laurie ‘convinced herself that she cares about Rue’

Everyone’s asking what Rosalía yelled in Euphoria, so here’s what the Spanish actually means

Hebe Hancock

There weren’t even subtitles

FBI arrests Glasgow University student over U.S. military photos

Robyn Gargan

The student is expected to appear in court this month

Revealed: The awful screenshot ‘receipts’ of texts Bec sent about other MAFS brides

Hayley Soen

They’re even worse than you could imagine

A member of the MAFS Australia 2026 team shares who the ‘rudest’ groom is and didn’t hold back

Hayley Soen

‘From day one we saw a side that was not nice’

The student’s guide to the Leeds City Council Elections

Niamh King

We’ve broken down the upcoming Leeds City Council elections for you in this handy guide

‘I feel sick’: Euphoria episode three goes even harder with ‘degrading’ Cassie OF scenes

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Chloe Cherry revealed it shocked her

Apply now: The Nottingham Tab is looking for new editors to join the fun

Ellamaria Viscomi

Applications close at 11.59pm on Wednesday 29th April

Gay dads

Gay dads speak out after viral fight video with influencer ended with one of them in handcuffs

Kieran Galpin

David and Anthony were harassed in a street interview

Come join the fun: The Sheffield Tab is looking for talented new student editors

Esther Knowles

Applications close at 11.59pm on Wednesday 29th April

Here’s how to find Instagram’s AI Flash Filter that turns your pics into vibey film photos

Ellissa Bain

I’m obsessed

Attention aspiring journalists: Applications for The York Tab’s 2026/27 editorial team are open

Violet Kennerk

Applications are open until 1pm, Friday 1st May

Guys, this Love Is Blind icon just announced she’s pregnant and the details are so wholesome

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Good for her!

University of York student helps create international exhibition on Saudi Arabian heritage

Shannon Downing

Mohammed Alhusayni was chosen to select historically significant filming locations and communities

D4vd’s ‘secret’ song Celeste and dark alleged music video resurfaces after murder arrest

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Celeste Rivas was just 14 years old

‘Serious safety concerns’ and ‘toxic culture’ contributed to Nightline Glasgow closure

Nina Atkinson

The organisations running the service confirmed they identified ‘significant risks’

Yikes, the MAFS brides went on a secret lunch and planned ‘targeted attack’ to take Bec down

Hayley Soen

What a mess

The clever difference between sliding and clicking to answer a call on your iPhone

Ellissa Bain

I’ve always wondered this