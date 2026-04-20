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Yikes, the MAFS brides went on a secret lunch and planned ‘targeted attack’ to take Bec down

What a mess

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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MAFS bride Bec Zacharia has claimed the recent heat on the show was anything but spontaneous, as the brides planned a “targeted attack” against her.

In the last couple of weeks, the experiment has been in meltdown. It all started at the MAFS retreat, when Bec made some pretty vulgar comments about Rachel and Steven. This blew the group apart. It also continued to fuel Bec and Gia’s ongoing beef, when Gia and Juliette told Rachel that Bec had been going around talking about her and Steven further.

At the dinner party that followed, apologies were said, but they were short lived. Gia pulled Chris and Juliette aside and claimed she has screenshot evidence of Bec “talking sh*t about everyone in this experiment”. Messy.

Bec on MAFS Australia 2026

via E4

Now, Bec has spoken out about this moment, and alleged Gia and other brides went on a lunch and “planned” the “targeted attack” against her. She said there was lots more going on behind the scenes.

“This was all a plan between Gia and Juliette,” Bec told TV Week of the screenshots moment. “They went out for lunch with [former brides] Rebecca and Mel. Rebecca has since told me that Gia and Juliette were talking about how they could bring me down.

“They scrolled through Gia’s phone for about half an hour trying to find a message from two months ago so that the girls in the experiment wouldn’t like me. It was a targeted attack.”

Gia on MAFS Australia 2026

via E4

Bec admitted the messages in the screenshots weren’t kind, but said she had already apologised for them and this drama should have been over.

Bec added: “There’s a really telling piece here which is that I have Gia’s text messages that she wrote but I’ve never released them. I’ve never stooped to that level.  Yes I wrote that message, but why was Juliette involved? She wasn’t even in the experiment when this happened. Gia was the puppeteer and Juliette was the little puppet doing her dirty work.”

She added: “It was the constant and consistent vendetta against me that actually broke me down. I don’t know what it was about me but that was her M.O. I also believe that’s probably because she was obsessed with Danny.”

Bec also claimed the only reason Juliette stayed in the experiment to this point, despite arguments with her groom Joel, was because of Gia.

“I know for a fact that Gia told Juliette to write stay at the last commitment ceremony so she could keep her little posse around,” Bec claimed. “Because who was Gia going to have if Juliette left?”. Yikes.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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