There was a lot of drama between Bec and Rachel at the MAFS retreat that we didn’t see

2 hours ago

You might have thought that the MAFS Australia 2026 retreat was peak drama, but there was actually loads more that didn’t make it into the final edit. Yes, somehow even more chaos happened!

One simple, yet vulgar comment made by Bec ended up derailing the trip away, which was intended to be a well-needed break for the couples. Over the course of the few days away, fights and arguments were back to back. But, it would seem there was even more drama that we didn’t get to see.

More went down between Rachel and Bec

Rachel has spoken out in an interview, and shared even more behind the scenes details of what happened at the retreat, and what we didn’t see in the show.

“She [Bec] was going from room to room talking to other cast members trying to make out I was overreacting,” Rachel told TV Week. “That felt a little bit campaign-y. That’s what upset me. She wasn’t even trying to understand or reflect on why I was upset.”

She explained more that the “campaign” definitely did impact herself and Steven more than what was shown in the episodes. Rachel continued: “It definitely rattled things for Steven and I and put a bit of a wedge between us. It does take us back and we did need to work through it. We shared something and celebrated it, and then it became a bit of a joke.

“It puts your relationship in a spotlight and when we’ve already got someone who struggles with insecurities around intimacy – well of course that’s going to affect our relationship. Of course that’s going to bring that part of our relationship to a halt because we no longer feel comfortable to be intimate. We didn’t want to be made fun of again.”

Producers had to ‘salvage’ Bec and Danny’s relationship after the drama

One of the knock-on effects we saw of the drama was that Bec and Danny decided enough was enough, and quit the retreat. But, there was more to that, too.

The decision for Bec and Danny to go away was actually a mutual decision between the couple and the producers, when senior members of the show’s team decided the comment Bec made had been a topic of conversation for too long.

They were sent off to a hotel, where they stayed for multiple days. There, the couple were given date night vouchers, and given a chance to cool-off.

According to Daily Mail Australia, this was an attempt by producers to “salvage” Bec and Danny’s relationship, and make sure they didn’t walk away from the experiment for good. “They were both emotionally exhausted. It had gone way beyond normal reality TV drama,” a source said.

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