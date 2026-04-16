Fancy hotels and a ‘game plan’: What *actually* happened when Bec and Danny quit MAFS retreat

4 hours ago

The MAFS Australia 2026 retreat was bedlam. Everything descended into chaos after Bec made a comment about Rachel and Steven’s s*x life. It was a mess. Following all the drama, Bec and her groom Danny decided the MAFS retreat was too much for them, and they packed their bags and walked out.

In the first day or so of the retreat, Bec made the comment and wouldn’t let it go. She continued to laugh at Rachel and Steven’s expense, and she spoke about making merch with it written on. Then, as the days continued, Rachel got more and more upset about how her relationship was now an ongoing topic of conversation.

Bec then kicked off, saying everything had been blown out of proportion. She hit a breaking point, and said it was all too much and after being isolated by the group, she wanted to leave. She and Danny packed their bags, and headed to a hotel.

Now, in an interview with Daily Mail Australia, Danny has described a little more about what happened when they took off. The couple were actually away from the rest of the group for a few days. The couple were given vouchers to go on a date night.

“That was my idea,” Danny revealed. “I’d had enough of all the bullsh*t, so I was just like, ‘Let’s get out of here.’ So we just pulled a bear move and we bounced.”

The couple upped and left, and checked into a nearby hotel, where they stayed. “Just get away for a few days, recharge the batteries,” he said. “It was good to do it.”

He then roguely admitted that leaving the show and coming back was part of a “game plan” they created. “With MAFS you can’t have a game plan,” he said. “You’ve just got to see how things play out and adjust on the fly.”

But, it sounds as though the idea might not have *actually* totally been his. When three days into the retreat the comment was still the only topic of conversation, producers were eventually forced to intervene.

A source explained: “A senior producer stepped in and basically said, ‘Enough. It’s been three days. Drop it.’ It had completely taken over the retreat.” Further sources said it was actually a mutual decision between the couple and the producers for them to leave.

Danny previously said the person who was affected the most by the “finger bang” comment was actually him. Not Rachel, him. “It was stressful to be fair… stressful, a bit triggering,” he said, before talking about watching the retreat back. “Bit of PTSD, you know what I mean? I probably should’ve just not watched it and gone to the pub instead.”

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