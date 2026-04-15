Alissa has a brutal theory about why everything *really* kicked off at the MAFS Australia retreat

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The MAFS Australia 2026 retreat is here, and of course, this lot brought chaos. The welcome drinks had hardly even started before voices were raised and tears were streaming. Now, bride Alissa Fay has shared her side of why she thinks the MAFS retreat went as sour as it did.

Arriving at the retreat, couple Rachel and Steven announced to the group they had taken a further step in their intimacy together. After this, Stella and Filip revealed they had said “I love you”. There was lots to shout about.

Bec really did shout. She then so explicitly spoke about Rachel and Steven’s update that Channel 4 had to bleep it out, and the argument raged on throughout the night. Even once people had told her she should apologise and not bring it up again, Bec carried on.

She shouted about how Rachel and Steven had her husband Danny “to thank” for “encouraging” them to get intimate. She then joked she would get the tag line made into a merch line, and continued to laugh at Rachel and Steven’s expense.

‘They always had a little pawn in the middle’

Bride Alissa has since spoken out, and shared a theory about the dynamic of the girls, and why the drama all kicked off. She has claimed the brides on the show need a “middleman” and every time there’s drama, will pick someone else to be at the centre of their feuds. The retreat was simply Rachel’s time to be used to create fights.

“Rachel got sucked into the middle of it between Bec and Gia,” Alissa told TV Week. “I feel like if it’s not me, it’s got to be someone else. They’re always fighting each other but using a middleman. The more I think back on it, they always had a little pawn in the middle.”

She added that she was quite glad to not be chosen to be in their drama this week, and said the divide goes further than what we see on the show.

Alissa said: “I was having a great time – I was sitting there enjoying a few wines and just letting them bark at each other. There was a really big divide, even between the boys. It got to a point where it did get quite heated and it was hard to watch the boys fall apart.”

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