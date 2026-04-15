The real reason MAFS Australia’s Rachel was so upset about Bec’s gross retreat comment

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It all kicked off at MAFS Australia 2026’s retreat as Bec made a vulgar comment about Rachel and Steven’s sex life in front of everyone, and Rachel has revealed why she was so upset in an interview after the show.

During a speech in front of the whole group, Bec announced that the happy couple had “finger banged” after Rachel shared that they had taken their intimacy to the next level with the girls. “We’ve had I love yous. We’ve had a couple who I thought could not come back from the brink of hell, and we’ve had finger bangs,” she outrageously said.

Rachel was in floods of tears for the entire night and the following day, but the MAFS bride told Mamamia it wasn’t only because she was embarrassed. The bride was upset because she felt like the way she and Steven were treated in the aftermath was a double standard.

“Honestly, my first thought was, ‘What the f**k? At first, I thought she was making a joke… then the punchline of the joke was my intimacy. To this day, I’d love someone to explain to me what makes that joke funny. I’m the joke,” she said. “I’m the one who has to wear this slut-shaming, while Steven walks away from it like a ‘legend’. It’s rife with double standards and I hate it.”

The MAFS bride said this made her feel absolutely “degraded” as a woman. “The impact was that I felt humiliated and shamed. A joke at my expense — especially one that is extremely sexual and puts my body on display – is not okay.”

Rachel continued: “I’ve even been sent a TikTok video of Steven’s trainer filming him with a caption like, ‘This is the finger bang workout. If you know, you know’. It just further turns me into a slut-shaming joke.”

A lot of people are saying she was overreacting and being overly sensitive, which is really unfair. Bec was totally out of order and Rachel’s reaction was completely understandable. Rachel has hit back at the claims, saying: “Who defines what ‘sensitive’ is and isn’t? I cried, yeah, I did, but I’m not punching walls, am I? I’m not here swinging fists.”

She didn’t deserve that.

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine