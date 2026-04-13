Bec says she’s been left unemployable and has hit rock bottom after MAFS Australia 2026

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Bec Zacharia has done a tell-all interview after appearing on MAFS Australia 2026, and has shared how different her life is now. In the chat, Bec said she’s hit rock bottom, and can no longer pay her rent.

This articles has discussions of mental health that might be upsetting.

Bec has divided opinions on the show, creating some of the most talked about dinner party moments, and having lots of up and downs with her husband, Danny. She’s had to apologise about her behaviour multiple times.

Now, in an interview with Daily Mail Australia, Bec has said we’re only getting a small part of the vast story of the show, with what we see air on TV. “I’ve lost my job and I feel like I’m pretty much unemployable now,” she said.

Bec reportedly landed a new job with a manufacturing company, just a few weeks before MAFS began airing in Australia. However, it was said that following her behaviour on the show, she lost this role. “They just told her that they couldn’t have her there. They didn’t want her to work there any longer and it was due to what was happening on MAFS and her behaviour,” a source said at the time.

In her interview, Bec continued to say that the public perception of her after MAFS Australia has really added to her struggle. “My life was amazing before MAFS… and now it’s hard,” she said. “The public hates me. The only version of me you got to see was a crying, insecure villain. That’s not who I am.”

She said that she was pushed to breaking point, and at one point thought about ending her life. “Leading up to one of the dinner parties, it was the first time in my life I actually wanted to end my life. I was put on watch. I felt like I’d embarrassed my family and my friends. It was just too much.”

Bec also spoke about the tough realities of her relationship with Danny. “I was constantly made to feel like everything was my fault,” she said. “If I had an opinion, it turned into an argument. I was always the one apologising. We barely argued when the cameras were off, but when they were on, everything changed.”

Bec claimed she was “egged on” by producers in some of the messiest dinner party scenes, and she insisted she’s not the villain she’s been made out to be. “I’m not a mean girl. I just had a really bad day,” she said of her most fiery dinner party scenes.

All of this being said, Bec concluded that she has learned a lot about herself through the experiment, and has continued to grow. She said: “I know my worth now. I know what I will and won’t accept in a relationship ever again. I’m not perfect. I’m just a human being trying to better myself every day.”

Channel Nine and Endemol Shine, the production company for MAFS, have since released a statement regarding their duty of care towards show participants. It said: “Nine and Endemol Shine take their obligations in respect to the health and wellbeing of the participants of this program extremely seriously.

“All participants have access to the show psychologist and welfare resources during filming, during broadcast and once the program has ended. Nine also have an additional service for participants should they like or need further individual and confidential psychological support.

“This service gives participants access to clinicians to support those involved in the program in relation to their experiences. This service is available to all participants for as long as they need it, it does not end. Nine also provides all participants with social media support for the duration of the show.

“As a result of the high level of interest, all participants have agreed not to be on social media at this time and to allow Nine to manage their personal social accounts with their permission, as an extra measure of protecting them from negativity.”

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