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Scott and Gia on MAFS Australia 2026

Hold on, Scott was legally married and had a wife when he went on MAFS Australia?!

There are pictures of him and a *real* bride

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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It’s been absolutely wildly claimed that MAFS Australia 2026 groom Scott McCristal was still legally married and had a whole entire WIFE when on the show?! I need to sit down.

Whilst the experiment has been airing, a woman has come forward and claimed she’s married to Scott, at the same time he’s been exploring a show marriage with Gia Fleur.

His alleged spouse, a woman called Marisa McElory, took to socials and claimed she and Scott are still “legally” married to one another. Responding to an Instagram comment, that incorrectly claimed Scott had said he’d been married before, she dropped the allegation.

“You didn’t hear EX, because I’m still legally his wife,” she said. Her sister then got involved, and added: “Sister of the bride here! They are still legally married in the States.”

Just to add more to the drama, a jewellery brand in the US has uploaded pictures of Scott and Marisa, taken in 2019, on their apparent wedding day. She’s in a white dress, he in a suit, standing at the altar. The caption tagged the bride as Marisa McCristal.

In the comments, fitness instructor Marisa said: Thank you for everything! The rings are absolutely perfect and it was so fun getting to know you ! Forever family.”

Scott’s side of the story is that he and Marisa are divorced. He has said the marriage ended three years ago. “People can think whatever they want,” Scott told Daily Mail Australia. “They don’t know me. Everyone who knows me knows I’m not here for clout.”

Scott’s been hit with a lot regarding his exes whilst on MAFS. The OnlyFans model he kept pictures of during the experiment has since been revealed, AND he’s been on three reality TV shows before looking for love. How has he had the time?

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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