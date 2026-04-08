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The OnlyFans model ex Scott had before MAFS Australia 2026

Revealed: The OnlyFans ex Scott kept pictures of during his MAFS marriage to Gia

She’s making $30k a month on the site

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Friends and family week just got messy. Gia Fleur just straight up walked out the apartment she is sharing with her MAFS Australia husband Scott McCristal, because she found out he has pictures of his OnlyFans model ex girlfriend on his phone. Yikes.

The drama all started when Scott’s friend Matt arrived at the apartment. During their get together, Matt said: “Scotty, is Gia a better version of your ex?”.Gia’s friend then joked she was “$8.50 on OnlyFans” and said Gia had nothing to worry about.

However, it all turned when Scott then refused to delete a photo of the ex in question, that had appeared on his phone. It came up in his memories, and Scott said he didn’t like to delete memories. Gia was hugely uncomfortable with this, so walked out. Their relationship, which had previously been going strong, is very up in the air now.

@abbydowse86

#abbydowse #cupcut beautiful day 💕❤️

♬ I Need Love – Laura Pausini

Since the show has aired, the identity of the OnlyFans model ex Scott had before MAFS Australia 2026 has been revealed. Daily Mail Australia unveiled her as Abby Dowse. She has over 3million followers on Instagram.

Abby has 99k likes on OnlyFans, and contrary to the claims made in the show, she actually charges $14.99 to subscribe to her adult content. It’s been reported she could be making around $30k per month from the site. Not bad!

@abbydowse86

♬ original sound – Abby dowse

Not too much is known about Scott and Abby’s relationship, but they are believed to have dated between 2021 and 2024. An insider has claimed the photos on Scott’s phone during MAFS weren’t exactly PG-13, either.

“They weren’t normal shots,” the source told Daily Mail Australia. “There were lingerie poses. Explicit content. And heaps of naked solo photos.” The source has claimed Gia demanded Scott deleted the images as soon as she found them, and told him: “You’ve just met my child. This is disrespectful.”

Featured image via Instagram @abbydowse. For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS OnlyFans Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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