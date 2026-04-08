The Tab

MAFS’ Gia reveals more about those ‘raunchy’ pics of Scott’s ex, and vile ‘joke’ that was cut

Apparently there were 20 to 30 photos of her on his phone

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Things went from amazing to awful in 0.2 seconds for Scott and Gia on MAFS Australia after that dreadful lunch, after which Gia found photos of Scott’s ex on his phone. But that’s not all the drama. Apparently, Scott’s pal made a really inappropriate joke about the bride that was cut, and she’s gone into even more detail about what those photos actually were.

In an interview with Daily Mail Australia, Gia spoke more about the awful friends and family lunch and how bad it really was. “‘I knew straight away there was an energy – straight away – that they were going to come for me,” she said. “They [my friends and mum] didn’t really get a word in. My mum didn’t get a chance to speak because he [Scott’s friend] just took over the whole day.”

Gia said Scott’s friend was making comments like “Will your daughter come with you if you move?”. “I have full custody. Of course she’s coming with me,” she said. But that’s not even the worst bit. According to Gia, Matt also made a really vile joke about her boobs that wasn’t aired.

Credit: Channel Nine

“He was talking about my boobs, saying he’d love to be in a sandwich with me and Scott – all this stuff in front of my mum. It wasn’t respectful,” she claimed. When asked if Scott defended her in that situation, she said: “No. He was laughing. He was making a joke of everything.”

Later that day, Scott and Gia were driving to meet Gia’s daughter for the first time when the photo of his OnlyFans model ex popped up on his phone. On MAFS, she just said it was a photo of his ex, but it was a lot worse than that.

“There were multiple photos and they were nude and in lingerie. That’s pretty inappropriate,” Gia said. “It wasn’t like it was a family holiday. It was literally nudes. I don’t know why seeing your ex’s boobs is so important that you won’t delete it.”

In another interview with Nine, she added: “People are saying ‘What’s the problem? They’re just photos’. But they were actually lingerie photos. I felt it was disrespectful to keep those kinds of photos of your ex when you’re in a relationship.”

Credit: Channel Nine

An insider told Chattr it wasn’t just one photo either. Scott allegedly had “20 to 30” pics of his ex in lingerie on his phone. It doesn’t look good.

“He had like 20 to 30 photos of her naked or in lingerie, and him in the photos with lingerie looking like OnlyFans content together, and despite Gia giving him a chance to delete them, he refused to,” they claimed. “The photos were very provocative and explicit. They weren’t just normal photos on a holiday or something. It was really raunchy photos.”

However, Scott has insisted it “wasn’t explicit content”. “It was a memory from years ago. I’ve got 75,000 photos on my phone. It’s not like I intentionally brought it up to stir her,” she said. But still, why do you have it on your phone?! This screams the end of Scott and Gia.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Here’s the full video of MAFS Australia’s Joel drumming and it’s even worse than I imagined

The OnlyFans model ex Scott had before MAFS Australia 2026

Revealed: The OnlyFans ex Scott kept pictures of during his MAFS marriage to Gia

These secret TikToks show missing side to Bec and Danny’s MAFS marriage we’re not seeing

Latest

‘It makes me so angry’: Viewers spot huge error in new Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer

Esther Knowles

One clip just doesn’t make sense in the film’s universe

‘We need some joy’: KCL Spider-Man reveals inspiration behind campus stunt

Emma Cooper

Our friendly campus Spider-Man defeating academic burnout and London loneliness

Who Wireless originally wanted to headline, as festival is cancelled after Kanye’s ban

Hebe Hancock

This could have been SO good

the drama alternative ending

Theres an alternative interpretation of The Drama’s ending and it’s much darker than it seems

Francesca Eke

It all comes back to Emma’s book

Guys, the shocking ‘real’ reason Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are beefing has been revealed

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently Tom Holland is involved?

One All Stars couple have made things official, and the details are actually so wholesome

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Finally, some good news

nate the devil wears prada 2

Awks! Actor who played Nate in The Devil Wears Prada is still salty he’s not in the sequel

Claudia Cox

‘It was a disappointment that I didn’t get the call’

Omg, Love Island’s Liam Reardon is now dating a 21-year-old Cardiff University student

Mischa Denney-Richards

The couple hard-launched their relationship on Instagram

Why Zendaya dipped early from Euphoria premiere, as people think she’s seriously over it

Hebe Hancock

She’s definitely ready to move on

Right, here’s what ‘7×7=49’ means on TikTok because the strange meme is everywhere

Ellissa Bain

Bear with me on this one

‘It makes me so angry’: Viewers spot huge error in new Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer

Esther Knowles

One clip just doesn’t make sense in the film’s universe

‘We need some joy’: KCL Spider-Man reveals inspiration behind campus stunt

Emma Cooper

Our friendly campus Spider-Man defeating academic burnout and London loneliness

Who Wireless originally wanted to headline, as festival is cancelled after Kanye’s ban

Hebe Hancock

This could have been SO good

the drama alternative ending

Theres an alternative interpretation of The Drama’s ending and it’s much darker than it seems

Francesca Eke

It all comes back to Emma’s book

Guys, the shocking ‘real’ reason Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are beefing has been revealed

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently Tom Holland is involved?

One All Stars couple have made things official, and the details are actually so wholesome

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Finally, some good news

nate the devil wears prada 2

Awks! Actor who played Nate in The Devil Wears Prada is still salty he’s not in the sequel

Claudia Cox

‘It was a disappointment that I didn’t get the call’

Omg, Love Island’s Liam Reardon is now dating a 21-year-old Cardiff University student

Mischa Denney-Richards

The couple hard-launched their relationship on Instagram

Why Zendaya dipped early from Euphoria premiere, as people think she’s seriously over it

Hebe Hancock

She’s definitely ready to move on

Right, here’s what ‘7×7=49’ means on TikTok because the strange meme is everywhere

Ellissa Bain

Bear with me on this one