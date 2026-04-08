MAFS’ Gia reveals more about those ‘raunchy’ pics of Scott’s ex, and vile ‘joke’ that was cut

4 hours ago

Things went from amazing to awful in 0.2 seconds for Scott and Gia on MAFS Australia after that dreadful lunch, after which Gia found photos of Scott’s ex on his phone. But that’s not all the drama. Apparently, Scott’s pal made a really inappropriate joke about the bride that was cut, and she’s gone into even more detail about what those photos actually were.

In an interview with Daily Mail Australia, Gia spoke more about the awful friends and family lunch and how bad it really was. “‘I knew straight away there was an energy – straight away – that they were going to come for me,” she said. “They [my friends and mum] didn’t really get a word in. My mum didn’t get a chance to speak because he [Scott’s friend] just took over the whole day.”

Gia said Scott’s friend was making comments like “Will your daughter come with you if you move?”. “I have full custody. Of course she’s coming with me,” she said. But that’s not even the worst bit. According to Gia, Matt also made a really vile joke about her boobs that wasn’t aired.

“He was talking about my boobs, saying he’d love to be in a sandwich with me and Scott – all this stuff in front of my mum. It wasn’t respectful,” she claimed. When asked if Scott defended her in that situation, she said: “No. He was laughing. He was making a joke of everything.”

Later that day, Scott and Gia were driving to meet Gia’s daughter for the first time when the photo of his OnlyFans model ex popped up on his phone. On MAFS, she just said it was a photo of his ex, but it was a lot worse than that.

“There were multiple photos and they were nude and in lingerie. That’s pretty inappropriate,” Gia said. “It wasn’t like it was a family holiday. It was literally nudes. I don’t know why seeing your ex’s boobs is so important that you won’t delete it.”

In another interview with Nine, she added: “People are saying ‘What’s the problem? They’re just photos’. But they were actually lingerie photos. I felt it was disrespectful to keep those kinds of photos of your ex when you’re in a relationship.”

An insider told Chattr it wasn’t just one photo either. Scott allegedly had “20 to 30” pics of his ex in lingerie on his phone. It doesn’t look good.

“He had like 20 to 30 photos of her naked or in lingerie, and him in the photos with lingerie looking like OnlyFans content together, and despite Gia giving him a chance to delete them, he refused to,” they claimed. “The photos were very provocative and explicit. They weren’t just normal photos on a holiday or something. It was really raunchy photos.”

However, Scott has insisted it “wasn’t explicit content”. “It was a memory from years ago. I’ve got 75,000 photos on my phone. It’s not like I intentionally brought it up to stir her,” she said. But still, why do you have it on your phone?! This screams the end of Scott and Gia.

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine