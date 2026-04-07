These secret TikToks show missing side to Bec and Danny’s MAFS marriage we’re not seeing

So this is why she keeps saying they’re ‘better than ever’

2 hours ago

These secret TikToks show missing side to Bec and Danny’s MAFS marriage we’re not seeingDuring last night’s MAFS Australia commitment ceremony, Bec told the experts her relationship with Danny was “better than ever,” and some behind-the-scenes videos from her TikTok might actually prove it.

From what we’re seeing on the reality TV show, it looks like constant doom and gloom between the couple. Bec is insisting they get on really well and said she’s scared of losing the great connection they have, but it doesn’t make any sense.

From Danny supposedly telling Gia she’s his type to Bec lashing out at everyone at the latest dinner party and *those* wild texts about Alissa, it seems like constant drama between them.

However, Bec has shared a few videos on TikTok from around the time of the third dinner party that tell a completely different story. They actually look… happy? Maybe they are “better than ever” behind closed doors after all.

In one video captioned “BTS dinner party three,” Bec and Danny are in their apartment getting ready for the dinner party. She’s already ready, but he looks like he has only just hopped out of the shower.

“Dinner party three, is it? I’m always late. Bec’s always ready before me, but last dinner party was armageddon, so hopefully this one is just more relaxed. I want it to be relaxed. The last one was like Mission Impossible surviving that thing” Danny says. Bec agrees before sticking her tongue out and making a peace sign with her hands.

In another video posted the next day, Bec is filming Danny doing a funny dance around the apartment, walking around while clapping his hands above his head and behind his legs. Bec is hysterically laughing in the background, and she wrote in the caption: “Always laughing.”

Around the same time, Bec also posted a TikTok of herself taking her husband out on a date to Taronga Zoo. It’s not clear whether the date day is going to be shown on MAFS, but even from the short clip, it looks like they’re having a laugh together and really enjoying themselves.

Plus, Bec also took Danny out on a boat in Sydney Harbour for his birthday, and there’s a TikTok video of him lying on the deck sunbathing. So, I guess there is a whole side to their relationship that we’re not seeing on MAFS Australia, and they are really happy together… for now.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

Featured image credit: TikTok