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‘Why is my mouth like this?’: MAFS Australia’s Bec reveals she had ‘life-changing’ jaw surgery

She has addressed it after negative comments

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Bec from MAFS Australia has hit back at negative comments she’s been getting about her appearance, revealing she actually had a major jaw surgery 10 years ago.

The explosive MAFS bride has explained that she was essentially born with no chin and had to have reconstructive surgery, which was done by her uncle when she was in her early 20s.

“I was actually born with a jaw, sort of a chin defect,” she said in an interview with the Daily Mail. “Everyone makes comments about ‘Why is my mouth like this?’ or ‘What’s wrong with my jaw?’, but [my] Uncle Michael had to give me reconstructive jaw surgery when I was 20 or 21.

“Without him doing that for me, I looked a lot different. I’m so happy that I’ve got this sort of jaw and chin now, what he’s done for me, because before that it was really bad. For my whole life up until my 20s, it was rare that you would see me with my hair up, because I hated my jaw and my chin so much. I was born with essentially no chin.”

Credit: Channel Nine

Bec’s uncle is Michael Zacharia is a well-known cosmetic surgeon in Australia, and he was actually at her MAFS Australia wedding to Dannye. When he did the reconstructive surgery a decade ago, it changed Bec’s life as she had always been really self-conscious about her face.

“It was a huge insecurity for me every day of my life for 20 years. When I was 21, we did it. I know people make really negative comments about my mouth and my jaw now, but actually it was a life-changing moment for me, and that’s all thanks to Uncle Michael,” she added.

The MAFS bride said she’d love to go back to her uncle again for a nose job, but he told her she’s “not allowed to”. Bec has also been very open about the huge transformation she has had after losing lots of weight.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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