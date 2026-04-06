Drag queen exposes the ‘revolting’ messages she got from MAFS’ Tyson, and I’m in shock

3 hours ago

He might have only been on our screens for a few MAFS episodes, but Tyson’s controversial views are already apparent, with people dubbing him everything from homophobic to misogynistic.

“What bothers me is if it gets pushed in my face. I don’t like when gay guys come up to me. I’m not gay. That’s on you guys. Whatever you do behind closed doors,” Tyson freely admitted.

It’s obviously sparked a lot of questions aimed at MAFS and Channel Nine. Why cast someone with such views, and do they not have a duty of care towards Sammy and Christopher?

Australian drag queen Carla from Bankstown questioned as much, and then Tyson messaged her.

MAFS’ Tyson messaged one of his critics

Carla from Bankstown slammed MAFS Australia’s Tyson as “disgusting” on her Instagram story, referencing not only his homophobic views, but also calling new wife Stephanie Marshall “masculine.”

Tyson seemingly couldn’t take the heat, because he then replied to Carla’s story with: “Genuine question, are you a boy or a girl?”

“I’m a f**king drag queen you idiot. Seriously,” she responded, with Tyson again hitting back with, “You need Jesus.”

Finally, after Carla said “you need a reality check”, Tyson responded: “Come give me one big boy.”

Speaking about the moment, which she posted for all to see, Carla told Pedestrian TV: “Honestly, I just wanted to call someone out on their bullshit because men like this shouldn’t be given a platform. The fact that within three minutes of me tagging him [and] calling him out he responds just shows how insecure he really is! I think it’s funny that he wants to say he’s so ‘masculine’ and has all this ‘masculine energy’, but then blocks me after all that? Absolute gronk.”

Tyson also offered a comment to the publication. Did he take back his revolting messages? No, of course not. He doubled down.

“Her Instagram post about me was completely inappropriate, I have a right to defend myself against these disgusting individuals trying to defame my character,” he said.

So let me get this straight: To refute allegations of being homophobic, he told a gay person that they need Jesus?

Make it make sense.

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine/Carla from Bankstown