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Here’s the ultimate guide to the best summer walks around Lancaster and Morecambe

Why not take advantage of the upcoming sunshine and have a break from exams?

Isabella Frost | Guides
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It’s mid exam season and with a nicer weather forecast for the weekend, so why not take a break from revision. Whether living in town or on campus, theres a walk for you.

Without further ado, here’s the ultimate guide to the best summer walks in the Lancaster area.

Down Lancaster Canal into Marsh

via Google Maps

This walk can start from either the infirmary bus stop or Chancellors Wharf for those living in University accommodation. Follow the canal along until the corner where there are usually lots of cars parked and a number of canal boats moored up. Cross the road and enter the gate. Follow the footpath around the edge of Fairfield nature reserve until you arrive in a residential area.

Then follow Willow Lane through the Marsh area until you reach a T-junction opposite Windmill Chinese and English Takeaway. You can then either turn left and head towards the river or turn right and head back towards Common Garden Bus stop. If you walk back towards Common Garden Bus stop, this walk is approximately 3.2 miles long and will take just over an hour.

Williamson Park

Williamson Park is a pretty well known area of Lancaster so whether just for a wander or to reach your 1o,000 steps, it’s a great choice. Accessible via the 18 bus from Common Garden Street or the 100 with a bit of a walk. There is also a butterfly house and mini zoo, which is £5 entry. This could make it into a great day out with friends.

Morecambe to Heysham

If you get the 100 bus to Morecambe, getting off at Princes Crescent and follow the coast along through Morecambe. If the tide is out, you can even wander down onto the beach, but be wary of the tides as they can come in incredibly quickly. Follow along the bay, past the RNLI station and shop as well as the Eric Morecambe Statue.

Continue down along the coast, until the path reaches a natural end, if you follow the path to your left, past The Mad Hatters Cafe and turn left onto Bailey Lane and then left again to stay on Bailey Lane until you reach Main Street. The bus stop to return to the Lancaster area is straight ahead, next to Heysham Village Car Park. You can then get back to Lancaster Bus station via the 2x. This walk is approximately four miles. It will take just under one hour and 23 minutes.

Canal to Lune Aqueduct

The Lune Aqueduct is a Grade I listed bridge and dates back to 1797. It is just a two mile walk out of town, with beautiful views and a very unusual outlook. This is very easy to navigate to as you can simply follow the canal up towards the north of Lancaster. The infirmary is the easiest bus stop to access this walk, as you can walk down to the canal easily.

You should pass the White Cross pub, which is a good indicator you’re heading in the right direction. You can either then follow the canal back through to Lancaster city centre or walk along Halton Road alongside the river until you reach the top of town, near Lidl and the bus station.

Sainsbury’s to Lancaster Castle

A bit shorter than some of the other routes, but still a pleasant opportunity to touch grass. When exiting Sainsbury’s, if you turn left out of the shop and head towards the River Lune. Then follow the path along, where Millenium Bridge is off to the right, carry on straight, where you will go over St George’s Quay on a footbridge.

This path then enters some woods. If you continue to follow the path, it eventually leads to a T-junction. The left turn will bring you up to the back of Lancaster Castle.

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Isabella Frost | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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