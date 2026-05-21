Man accused of murdering Southampton Uni student says he feared attack from his own blade

Henry Nowak was returning home from a night out when he was fatally stabbed by Vickrum Digwa

1 hour ago

A Sikh man accused of the murder of a first-year university student told a court he acted in self defence after the teenager racially abused him.

Vickrum Digwa, 23, is on trial for the murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak in Belmont Road, Southampton on 3rd December 2025, at Southampton Crown Court.

Digwa is also charged with carrying a knife in public. His 53-year-old mother, Kiran Kaur, is accused of removing a weapon from the scene.

Nowak was a first-year student at the University of Southampton, and was returning to his accommodation after a night out, the court heard.

He had drank to a level below the drink-driving limit.

Digwa said the teen knocked his hair out of his turban before grabbing it, and said “I am going to kill you.”

The 23-year-old was carrying a kirpan, a 21cm curved religious blade used by Sikhs.

The court heard that the blade caused five stab wounds to 18-year-old Nowak, including two to the back of his legs and a fatal wound to the chest.

Henry Nowak is originally from Chafford Hundred, Essex.

Digwa told the court he was walking close to his home when he saw Nowak “stumbling a little” towards him, appearing “drunk.”

The defendant alleged that Nowak said: “You could have moved up a little more.”

Digwa claimed he apologised to the 18-year-old, saying: “You’re right, I could have moved up, carry on with your day.”

He added: “You’re drunk, I am just trying to get to my car, you’re right, sorry.”

Digwa says he began to feel Nowak was “threatening” him when the student said: “Do you think you’re a bad man? I’m from Essex. You don’t know what people from Essex are on.”

The defendant told the court Nowak pulled his phone out to record.

He told the court: “I was thinking in my mind he’s recording me and this has just escalated. During these months there had been a lot of attacks on Sikhs and a lot of them had been videoed as well by the attackers.”

Digwa said he grabbed the phone and was then punched by Nowak.

He said Nowak then pulled his turban off and grabbed his hair, pulling him until he was bent over and saying “I’m going to kill you.”

“I thought I had to do something because I was afraid that he was going to stab me with my own kirpan,” Digwa told the jury.

It was then that the defendant said he pulled his knife out of its sheath, stabbing Henry Nowak to the back of his legs.

Digwa does not remember Nowak being stabbed in the chest. He said the first time he was aware this had happened was during his first police interview.

When asked why he stabbed Nowak, Digwa said he was “scared.”

“This is the first time anything like this had ever happened.”

The defendant’s brother arrived at the scene shortly after Nowak was stabbed and the emergency services were called.

His mother and father also came to the scene, and Digwa asked his mother, Kiran Kaur, to hold his kirpan while he picked up some religious items that had fallen to the ground during the incident.

The prosecution said Kaur took the kirpan to their family home where it was later found.

The attack was not witnessed and police initially handcuffed Nowak after he tried to escape by climbing a fence. It was a short time later that they discovered his fatal industry.

Digwa said he “cried” in the police station when he found out Nowak had died.

“I was scared. I didn’t mean to do it and I am sorry it happened,” he said.

Digwa and Kaur deny the charges as the trial continues.

If you’ve been affected by the contents of this article, Southampton students can call Southampton Nightline on 023 8059 5236.

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via Hampshire Police