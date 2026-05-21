The Tab

Strange reason the calendar suddenly skipped forwards in October 1582 and 10 days vanished

You’ll see it if you scroll back that far

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

A tweet has gone viral this week that shows 10 days missing from the calendar in October 1582, and everyone’s wondering what’s going on. Was there a glitch in the matrix? Did time suddenly just jump 10 days forward? No. But there is an interesting story behind it. Here’s a quick history lesson!

Someone literally scrolled all the way back to October 1582 on their iPhone calendar and found that it jumps straight from Thursday 4th October to Friday 15th October, but why? Well, these 10 days vanished when Pope Gregory XIII switched to the Gregorian Calendar in 1582.

Before that, they used the Julian calendar, but it wasn’t very accurate. The calendar was 365.25 days long, which was longer than the time it takes the Earth to revolve around the Sun. So, the Gregorian calendar shortened this by 0.0075 days to 365.2422, which seems like a ridiculously minuscule change.

But it means the calendar is now accurate to the Sun, which stops the calendar from drifting about one day every 314 years. There was also an issue with the Julian calendar, where it had drifted so much that the March equinox was occurring well before its normal 21st March, which made it impossible to calculate the date of Easter.

When the Pope switched over to the new calendar, he advanced the date by 10 days, so Thursday, 4th October 1582 was followed by Friday, 15th October 1582, to bring everything in line.

The months and the lengths of the months are exactly the same in the Gregorian calendar as in the Julian calendar. The only difference is that the Julian calendar had a leap day every four years without exception, whereas the new calendar doesn’t have leap years in century years, like 1800, 1900 and 2000.

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram

More on: Brainrot Social Media twitter Viral
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

People are just realising they had no idea what that white bit on nails is actually for

Wait until you find out what that space in between car cup holders is actually for

I’ve always wondered, so here’s what that tiny pocket in a pair of jeans is actually for

Latest

2026 Love Saves the Day outfit predictions

Katy Bright

Bristol, this is our Met Gala

Man accused of murdering Southampton Uni student says he feared attack from his own blade

Jessica Owen

Henry Nowak was returning home from a night out when he was fatally stabbed by Vickrum Digwa

Strange reason the calendar suddenly skipped forwards in October 1582 and 10 days vanished

Ellissa Bain

You’ll see it if you scroll back that far

Royal Geography Society honours two Bristol academics

Scout Wyatt

Professor Danielle Schreve is awarded the royal society’s 2026 Busk Medal and Professor David Richards named Honorary Fellow

Students moving out: What do we actually do with all our stuff?

Thea Pilch

Someone might actually want your first-year pans!

Lancaster University shares statement after discovery of body thought to be missing student

Erin Malik

23-year-old Henry Shields was last seen on Monday 11th May

The Boys creator reveals alternate series finale if Gen V continued, and it sounds so good

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They barely played a part in the final episode

Greater Manchester Police investigating after three men stabbed in Piccadilly Gardens

Alisa Pasha

Officers do not believe there to be a wider threat to the public

Louis Tomlinson is getting majorly dragged for not supporting his sisters financially

Ellissa Bain

People are calling him ‘greedy’ after a viral clip

The 48 questions Kate McCann refused to answer about Madeleine’s disappearance

Hayley Soen

She was interrogated by police for 11 hours

Tributes to aspiring midwife who died in Manchester crash weeks before her 18th birthday

Jessica Berry

Erica De Sousa Correia has been described as ‘the kindest person’ who ‘loved to dance, sing and spend time in Portugal with her family’

Three months on, there are only two All Stars 2026 couples left and here’s an update on them

Ellissa Bain

Two have split in the last week alone

“Spring Awakening” takes over Theatre 41 at York

Hannah Rambour

A rundown of the latest Inspired Theatre York production

Love Island 2026 rumoured cast members

Influencers and footballers: All the rumoured cast members for Love Island 2026

Hayley Soen

It starts in just over a week!

Zac has been caught liking another Love Island girlie’s Instagram post after Millie split

Ellissa Bain

Yikes!

University of Nottingham graduation may be delayed as staff begin marking boycott

Ellamaria Viscomi

The strike action responds to to cut 609 university staff members

Alexa and Brennon from Love Is Blind

Alexa finally reveals why she and Brennon got a divorce after Love Is Blind and it’s heartbreaking

Hayley Soen

I’m so sad for her

Four key and huge details about Mackenzie Shirilla that The Crash on Netflix missed out

Hayley Soen

She kept a list of people she didn’t like, and what she wanted to do to them

A girl who was in prison with Mackenzie Shirilla is claiming she ‘put on’ voice for Netflix

Hayley Soen

‘That’s not even how her voice sounds’

I was in prison with Mackenzie Shirilla from The Crash, here’s what she’s really like

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘The Mackenzie in that documentary is an entirely different girl’