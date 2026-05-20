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People are just realising they had no idea what that white bit on nails is actually for

You need a science lesson

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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A new brainrot tweet has taken over this week asking what the white bit on the end of your nails is actually for, and people are realising they have no idea. Here’s the answer, because I bet you’re now wondering.

It’s one of many tweets that has gone viral and asks what the purpose of a random everyday thing is. They always have everyone feeling really stupid, because you really feel like you should know the answer.

This week’s post contains a series of photos of nails with the white bits circled and says: “Hey @grok. I’ve noticed these white marks on my nails lately. Do you know why this happens? Is it completely normal, or could it be related to a vitamin deficiency or some kind of health issue?”

Everyone has them, but why are they there? Well, that white bit is actually called the lunula, and it’s the area where the new nail cells are produced. Lunula means “little moon” in Latin, because the white part is shaped like a crescent moon.

The cells in this part of your nail are white because they are active, immature nail cells. They’re the babies! Whereas the cells that make up the rest of your nails are dead and hardened, which makes them translucent.

If you don’t have these white bits on your nails, don’t worry, it’s not a cause for concern. Everyone actually has this lunula, but some people’s are just hidden underneath the cuticle, or are less prominent due to ageing, nail thickness, and genetics.

As explained by the Cleveland Clinic, you only really need to be concerned if the little white bits on your nails turn a different colour, like red, blue, brown or yellow, as this could signify an underlying health condition. Who knew you were going to get a full science lesson today!

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Featured image credit: Twitter

More on: Brainrot Social Media twitter Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends
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