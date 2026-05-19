MAFS Australia 2026 cast member who gained most Insta followers proves who came out on top

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MAFS Australia 2026 is officially over and the cast members are all embarking on their newfound influencer careers. Well, some of them at least. Here’s a look at who gained the most Instagram followers, proving who the king or queen of MAFS Australia 2026 is once and for all. Oh, and it’s obviously not Bec, because her account has been permanently deleted.

9. Steven – 47k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven Danyluk (@steviestixx)

We’re not including all the people who didn’t make it to final vows here, because their following is literally tiny, so that puts Steven at the bottom of the list at 47k followers after the experiment. It’s not bad, considering he was pretty quiet.

8. Danny – 59k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Hewitt (@dannyhewittt)

Next up is Danny, who has managed to rack up 59k followers on Instagram after MAFS Australia. He actually has another second account with 47k followers too, but we’re only counting the one. Sorry.

7. David – 77k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Momoh (@davidxmomoh)

In seventh place comes David, who could be looking at an influencer career with a nice 77k followers. He has actually been posting quite a bit and going to a few events, but it looks like he’s mainly focusing on his web developer career and multiple businesses.

6. Filip – 81k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filip Gregov (@filipgregov)

Filip is next up on the list with 77k followers after the experiment, and he’s been posting so many loved-up posts with Stella. They’ve already moved in together and just went on holiday to Bali.

5. Alissa – 120k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Hairstylist (@macymaehair)

Now we’re getting onto the big followings. In fifth place is Alissa, who has gained 120k followers after the experiment. She also has 280k on TikTok and has been doing loads of travelling, with trips to Thailand and the Maldives.

4. Rachel – 133k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Gilmore (@rachlea_x)

Next up is Rachel, who has a pretty impressive 133k followers on Instagram. She seems to have left her 9-5 recruitment job behind and is doing social media full-time.

3. Scott – 150k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott McCristal (@scott_mccristal)

In third place is, quite surprisingly, Scott! He has racked up 150k followers on Instagram, and has been posting really regularly since leaving the experiment.

2. Gia – 161k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gia Fleur (@giafleurrr)

Second place goes to Gia with 161k Instagram followers. She might have been one of the show’s biggest villains, but she’s the only one to secure a big brand deal so far, a huge fashion ambassadorship as the face of Ms Collins’ Winter Showcase in Melbourne.

1. Stella – 184k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles (mylės-will love) (@ohbugger_myles)

But the top spot for the most gained Instagram followers of MAFS Australia 2026 of course goes to Stella. With her sweet nature and lack of drama, how couldn’t she be top? She has already signed to a management, and I’m sure big things are coming her way.

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Featured image credit: Instagram