The first MAFS Australia 2026 brand deal is here, and shock! It’s with Gia of course

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The first brand deal after MAFS Australia 2026 has been announced, and is anyone shocked to hear it’s with bride Gia Fleur? During the show, we always question who is there for love and who is there for fame, and Gia has raised some eyebrows that’s for sure.

She seemed to always place herself at the centre of drama, and even staged moments with other cast members to make sure she got maximum impact. Gia is also no stranger to this life, having rubbed shoulders with celebs in a glitzy former life in LA, before she relocated back to Australia.

Well now she seems to have got what many will argue she wanted out of her time on TV. She has a brand deal. Daily Mail Australia has reported she’s landed a major new fashion ambassadorship, securing a headline role at Ms Collins’ Winter Showcase. This will shift her firmly into the fashion and luxury events space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gia Fleur (@giafleurrr)

According to the publication, Gia was unveiled as the face of the high-profile showcase. She fronted an intimate Melbourne city campaign shoot this week, wearing a custom crystal Aron Katona gown worth $1,500, which she paired with Christian Louboutin heels and a Gucci handbag. She attended with her new boyfriend, Alan Wallace.

Despite what people might think of her, she’s apparently working wonders in the role. “Gia was a delight to work with,’ one insider told Daily Mail. “She arrived fresh, excited and ready to work. She was nothing like what people may have expected from the show. She was polished, professional and completely focused on this next chapter.”

The publication added that sources close to her have said this is now her focus, and she wants to fully move into the world of fashion, brand partnerships and public appearances. Maybe this really was all she wanted after all?

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