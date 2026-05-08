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Scott reveals the one specific reason he’ll never speak to Gia again after MAFS Australia

He’s standing on business

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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By the end, I don’t think any of us were still rooting for Gia and Scott on MAFS Australia 2026. They looked good at the start, but the cracks began to show and then it all came crashing down. Following their explosive exit from the MAFS Australia experiment, Scott has given some insight into where he and Gia stand now, and it’s not looking great.

Don’t hold your breath, they’re not back together. Or even close, actually. They seem to hate each other just as much as they did when they stormed out of that final dinner party and didn’t look back.

In one interview with Daily Mail Australia, Scott spoke of how things really went downhill after the pair did homestays, where Gia insulted his home, and openly admitted to “trying to find problems” with it. Scott said Gia “called him names” that didn’t make it onto the show.

“By far the most difficult, hardest to understand, untrustworthy woman I’ve ever met in my entire life,” he said of his show bride. He then went on to explain some of the behaviours he saw, and how it’s ultimately ended with them no longer being on speaking terms.

Scott and Gia on MAFS Australia 2026

via E4

“It got to the point where I was emotionally checked out,” Scott admitted. “I just thought, this isn’t going to work.” Scott said as the experiment went on, his relationship with Gia became increasingly confusing, and he claimed she would alternate between declarations of love and explosive confrontations.

“She’d tell me she loves me, but then sabotage me the way she does,” he said. “Clearly she didn’t respect me.” Scott added: “I couldn’t even take a photo at the gym without being questioned. She’d ask, ‘Who are you sending that to?’ That’s how bad it was.”

And now, this up and down has meant there’s no going back. “I won’t talk to her ever again,” Scott said. “Never. I’ve never made contact with that woman again and I never will.” Ouch.

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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