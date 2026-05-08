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Gia has spoken about all the lies she told on MAFS, and yet again took no accountability

Shock! She blamed other people

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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It’s all over for Gia and Scott on MAFS Australia 2026 – lies and drama included. After a whirlwind few weeks, they’ve quit the show (again). The last dinner party saw Gia desperately try to clutch onto some level of keeping up appearances, as she orchestrated a letter and final message to the group, with Bec.

But, it backfired. Scott also had a letter prepared, and was armed with the knowledge Gia had lied to him once gain. Following the final task and Gia flirting with her backup groom, she told Scott she had fled the experiment and flown to Melbourne to be with her daughter. She described herself as “inconsolable”.

This wasn’t the case. Gia had been in Sydney, drinking in a bar. When she was caught out, Gia then admitted she had stayed in Sydney, and claimed her daughter had come to her instead.

Gia and Scott on MAFS Australia 2026

via E4

Now, speaking on After The Dinner Party, Gia was confronted over all of the lies. She didn’t attempt to say sorry, and instead deflected the blame onto the producers of the show. Shock. Horror. “I don’t know if I can say. But production wanted me to come back for the dinner party to confront Scott. I didn’t want to come back,” she said.

“It’s not that they made me but it was the only opportunity for me to see Scott again. I had reached out, called and texted him. But I didn’t know what else to do. So I was like f*ck it, I’ll go to the dinner party.”

This isn’t the first time Gia has blamed production for her behaviour. She and Brook said production were to blame for their explosive comments at dinner party two. Gia said they were “production puppets, and we did what we were told to do”.

Gia has since gone rogue and spoken about producer “control” during the entire experiment. She claimed: “I’m either being controlled, told what to do, told when to eat, told when I can go out for a walk, told when I can see my husband. Be in love, but not too in love that you’re boring. Be emotional and show your vulnerable side, but not too much, because that’s also boring and we didn’t cast you for that.”

Gia added: “Everyone in here, even the people I don’t get along with, you have to remember this is a TV show and it’s based on drama. We are told to do things that we don’t really want to do and we wouldn’t do in normal life.”

What a mess.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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