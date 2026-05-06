MAFS Australia bride Gia secretly phoned her backup match LOTS behind Scott’s back

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The MAFS Australia 2026 final test task was messy. Most of the boys went home, leaving basically just Danny lapping up the attention from the backup brides, whilst the original brides got all kinds of stuck in with their second matches. One bride who got particularly wrapped up in MAFS Australia final test week was Gia.

Off the back of a couple of not-so-great weeks with partner Scott, Gia enjoyed the idea of going to lunch with someone else. Gia was met by cocky sales and marketing man, 36-year-old James. He was sure he could give Gia everything Scott wasn’t.

At the end of the lunch, James handed over his number to Gia, who had told him she only had one week of the experiment left, so he wouldn’t have long to wait. Gia tried to brush off his advance, but she was over the moon when Bec took the number on her behalf, and said she’d hand it over when she needed it.

Now, it turns out Gia very much got the number back off Bec. On the MAFS Australia: After The Dinner Party show, Scott sat down with James, who revealed Gia had contacted him after they met during the experiment.

James said Gia called him three times, and Scott was clearly very shocked by this. “She was flirtatious, straight away,” James said. He then revealed she started sending him bikini pictures.

“The texts were flirty,” James explained. “The conversations afterwards were flirty. They weren’t flirty immediately. But look, if it was my missus, I would be very upset. It’s not behaviour that I tolerate or want.”

James admitted that at the time the calls took place, Gia and Scott were still in the experiment. However, he didn’t know this, and thought it was all over.

Scott then said: “It’s ridiculous. I have never met someone so bad like this. I didn’t know this happened, I didn’t know she called him. I’m so frustrated because I put so much time and effort into someone who is calling me a showmance. But she needs to take a look at herself. She will never take accountability for her own actions.”

Gia hasn’t really spoken much about her connection with James, but in one comment did admit she flirted with him because she “liked the attention”. Oh dear.

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