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MAFS USA is coming to E4, and a bride falls pregnant just weeks into the experiment

It’s the first time this has ever happened

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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If you’ve been watching MAFS Australia this year, you’ll probably have seen the adverts on E4 saying that as soon as the season is over, we’re getting the USA show. MAFS USA will start airing on E4 from Monday (18th).

If you thought the Australians were wild, you need to strap on in for this. You may have heard that in some of the teasers for the new show that E4 has been airing, a bride says she’s pregnant. Yes, this actually did happen – and it’s a show first.

For the first time in MAFS history, a bride fell pregnant literally straight after marrying her new stranger groom. The season of MAFS USA that is about to air is season 19, which originally aired in 2025. It follows a bunch of new brides and grooms, all in Austin, Texas.

The bride who fell pregnant is a woman called Meghann, who found out just weeks into the experiment that she was expecting a baby with her groom, Derrek. Meghann is 39-year-old realtor, and her partner Derrek a health and wellness entrepreneur.

MAFS USA season 19

via Peacock

“Where do we start? We found out some pretty crazy news today. Some miraculous news, unexpected news. I think we’re both nervous,” Derrek said. Then, Meghann got really excited and added: “We’re pregnant! And we were not trying — to make that completely known.”

It all gets a bit dramatic afterwards, and don’t think that the pregnancy means they are 100 per cent still together after the show. Meghann still wasn’t completely convinced with Derrek, while he called the pregnancy “more reason” for them to remain a married couple after the show. A bit awkward.

The couple decided to keep the news quiet from the other couples for a while, given how early things are. Derrek said: “It’s still really early in the whole pregnancy. It’s too early yet to have the first doctor’s appointment where they do the ultrasound.

“We haven’t gotten to that point yet. But that’s going to be in a few weeks, so we’re a little nervous to spend this close of, like, intimate time together around the other couples because we’re not ready to tell anyone.”

MAFS USA will start at 8pm on E4 on Monday 18th May. For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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