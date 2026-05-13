Exposed: The full texts and *that* bikini picture sent between Stephanie and Danny on MAFS

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The MAFS Australia 2026 reunion dinner party descended into chaos when bride Bec told the group her ex Danny had been sending flirty texts to fellow bride Stephanie. I mean, we should have guessed there would be some drama, and screenshots might have been at the centre of it.

The dinner party was meant to be a celebration of the show, and to see if any couples were still together. But celebrations don’t happen with this lot. Instead, following her heartbreak at final vows, Bec was even more distressed finding out Danny had been texting another bride.

She told the group how the messages had been “flirty” and had contained lots of love heart emojis. The pair had reached out to one another after the experiment, and Bec claimed one voicenote message sent by Stephanie had said: “It’s so nice to hear your voice”. In another, Bec raged that Stephanie had sent her ex husband a bikini picture.

And now, we have the full exchange. And… the bikini picture in question. I mean, if you can really call it that. The texts have been obtained by publication Women’s Day.

As she said on the show, it looks as though Stephanie started the convo, and they discussed life, and work. She reached out and said: “Danny! How are you?”. He replied: “Steph, always good my love how are you?”. She then said it was “so good to hear from you” and told Danny she is “LIVING”.

The pair exchanged messages at work, and Stephanie told Danny she was “working, dating, having fun, life’s great.” Danny replied that he had returned to Melbourne following MAFS, and was now “smashing gym”.

In one, Stephanie pleaded with Danny to make sure he would attend the reunion, so he could help her to “go hard” on her ex Tyson. “Dress up all fabulous one final time and go hard on Tyson with me,” she said. “I think you should come and if it gets too much, just leave. But I say that because I wanna see everyone and I’m just being selfish.”

Both Stephanie and Danny are real estate agents, and in another message they joked at the idea some cast members had “quit their job to go on the show.” Stephanie said: “That sh*t ain’t gonna earn you the doh [sic] the way real estate does.”

Danny replied: “Yeh no way. Bum money, Living in a dream world thinking you’ll make good coin off the back of MAFS haha.”

In a further message they reflected on the experiment, with Stephanie telling Danny they had “been through so much together” and it’s “hard to explain to others”. They also exchanged a number of voice notes.

Stephanie then shared a few photos from a trip she had been on, one of which was the “bikini photo” Bec was so angry about at the dinner party. Stephanie clearly doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with the photo, and she shared it again herself for all to see.

Stephanie reshared the old post to her Instagram stories and wrote: “Bikini photo in question.” The post was from November 2025, and included a bunch of holiday pictures taken during her trip to Hamilton Island.

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