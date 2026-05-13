Here’s how to see your most-streamed artist ever on Spotify, with new Party of the Year

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Everyone’s freaking out over Spotify’s new Party of the Year(s) feature which lets you see all kinds of stats about your listening history, including your most-streamed artist ever. It’s like Spotify Wrapped, but for all time not just the past year, and it’s actually the best thing they’ve launched in years – here’s how to do it.

The new feature is celebrating 20 whole years of the music app, and gives you a “playful, nostalgia-driven look back at your music listening history,” Spotify said in a press release. “It reveals the moments that have defined your time with us through never-before-shared data.”

Party of the Year(s) tells you when your first day on Spotify was, the total number of unique songs you’ve listened to, the first song you ever streamed and your all-important most-streamed artist of all time. To top it all off, you also get an all-time top songs playlist, which includes your top 120 tracks and shows the number of times you’ve played all of them.

Here’s exactly how to see your most-streamed artist on Spotify

To find your most-streamed artist of all time, and all the other cool stats, all you have to do is open the Spotify app and search “Spotify 20”. Or, you can head straight to spotify.com/20.

The experience is only available on mobile, not desktop, so make sure you’re clicking the link on your phone. It’s currently available in 144 markets across 16 languages.

“Our editorial team also curated a selection of global playlists celebrating the defining eras, movements, and cultural shifts from the past two decades. The last 20 years have been defined by the fans who discover, the artists who shape culture, and the world that listens together. Here’s to the next 20—it’s all about you,” Spotify said. You can find these playlists in the hub on Spotify.

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Featured image credit: Spotify