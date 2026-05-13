The Tab

22 cruise ship evacuees set to leave Liverpool hospital following hantavirus outbreak

The passengers will now begin self-isolation at home

Ellamaria Viscomi | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Passengers who were onboard the hantavirus-hit cruise ship are set to leave a Liverpool hospital and begin self-isolation.

22 British people, alongside one German national who is a UK resident and one Japanese passenger, are now leaving their isolation at Arrowe Park Hospital is Merseyside.

The passengers remained in the hospital for 72 hours, but are currently beginning the transition to a further 42 days of self-isolation at home.

Professor Robin May, chief scientific officer at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) told the BBC, when the passengers arrived in the UK, they were “healthy and asymptomatic.”

Ten other passengers and crew members are being brought to the UK from British territories in the south Atlantic, Saint Helena and Ascension Island’s.

According to the UKHSA, the ten people are being moved because the NHS in England is “well equipped to respond if they become unwell.”

Arrowe Park Hospital, via Google Maps

The decision to use the site had for initial isolation had been “planned, controlled and carefully managed,” according to a group of North West NHS bodies, which include Merseyside Police and Wirral Council.

Matthew Patrick, Labour MP for Wirral West, said medical experts advised the use of the block as it was “ideal for isolating” and is close to specialised facilities in Liverpool.

The Merseyside hospital was last used as an isolation facility at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The isolation accommodation was built in 2006 with the original purpose of housing medical students training at Arrowe Park. It is close to the A&E entrance at the hospital, but fenced off.

Janelle Holmes, CEO of Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust, which oversees Arrowe Park Hospital, said the former passengers will be screened and continuously assessed when they arrive there.

They will be housed in self-contained flats with access to phones so they can call friends and relatives but will not be allowed to take public transport when they leave Arrowe Park for a period of self-isolation at home. A specialist team will also be on site to support them.

via Google Maps

She added that, if passengers develop symptoms, they will be taken to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, which houses the regional Tropical and Infectious Diseases Unit.

A joint statement from emergency services in the North West and Wirral Council said the hospital is “operating completely normally” and “visitors and staff should continue to come to the hospital with complete confidence.”

“This is a planned, controlled and carefully managed arrangement. Hantavirus is not spread through everyday social contact and there is no reason for local residents to be concerned,” the statement continued.

Three people have died following the outbreak on the MV Hondius, including two who were confirmed to have hantavirus by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Two British nationals, who are being treated in the Netherlands and South Africa, also have confirmed cases.

A British-US dual national is currently in quarantine in Nebraska, according to Matthew Ferreira of the US Heath and Human Services department.

On Monday evening, the final passengers disembarked the ship, along with some members of the crew.

The cruise is now making its way towards the Netherlands, where the last 26 crew will leave and the boat will be disinfected.

Featured image via RAMON DE LA ROCHA/EPA/Shutterstock

 

More on: Cruise News
Ellamaria Viscomi | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Tories Can’t Dance: Meet the non-profit group bringing Liverpool students gigs on a budget

Meet the first year LJMU student transforming a major university building

Here’s the (un)official ranking of the worst queues every Liverpool student can experience

Latest

Exposed: The full texts and *that* bikini picture sent between Stephanie and Danny on MAFS

Hayley Soen

Bec made such a big deal over the picture

I’ve never even noticed it before, but here’s why the bishop always has a slit in chess

Ellissa Bain

You need a history lesson

22 cruise ship evacuees set to leave Liverpool hospital following hantavirus outbreak

Ellamaria Viscomi

The passengers will now begin self-isolation at home

The Boys’ Karl Urban likes brutal post dragging season five as viewers say it ‘doesn’t make sense’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Oh this is messy

Everything 90 Day Fiancé had to say about Geoffrey Paschel’s controversial casting on the show

Hayley Soen

He was cast on the show despite multiple allegations against him

Here are your Castle ward by-election candidates for Lancaster

Grace Chesworth

The by-election for Castle Ward is set to take place on the 21st May

Activities to get your mind off of exam season as an Exeter student

Isabella Cole

Because some of us are better at procrastinating than others

Ex-Glagow uni boss spent over 93k on business class flights and luxury hotel stays

Millie Simpson

Almost £100,000 in travel expenses were claimed in under three years

York SU approves Restore Britain Society despite student protests

Shannon Downing

The students’ union said it was legally required to treat the group the same as any other political society

Here’s where the girls are going for summer term spritzes in Exeter

Anya Shankar

Sincerely, a third year who has mastered day drinking x

Everyone’s commenting ‘Ouuu shi’/’fym ouuu shi’ on TikTok, so here’s where the meme is from

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I needed the context

Woman shares exactly what it's really like to sleep with a man who has a microp*nis

Woman shares exactly what it’s really like to sleep with a man who has a microp*nis

Hayley Soen

Life’s *big* questions

Bec reveals how she *really* felt when Danny blindsided her at MAFS Australia final vows

Ellissa Bain

She really thought they were going to live happily ever after

Lancaster flat under investigation for reported sexual exploitation

Grace Chesworth

Police are investigating a property on Aalborg Place

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group universities by how terrifying their financial deficits are

Esther Knowles

Some unis need all the help they can get

Steven calls out David’s behaviour at MAFS Australia final vows in wildly unexpected take

Ellissa Bain

‘I can’t help but feel for Alissa’

How to get Spotify’s Your Party Of The Year(s) and see your most streamed songs of all time

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

This is so much cooler than Wrapped

Calling all learners! Driving test booking changes today – so here’s what you need to know

Mischa Denney-Richards

Pay attention, or you’ll have to join the back of the queue… again

Gia after MAFS Australia 2026

The first MAFS Australia 2026 brand deal is here, and shock! It’s with Gia of course

Hayley Soen

It’s a lucrative one

It’s so annoying, but this is why Apple removed the headphone jack on iPhones

Ellissa Bain

There’s a very valid reason