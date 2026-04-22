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Here’s the (un)official ranking of the worst queues every Liverpool student can experience

1. The Raz, obviously

Mary Rossiter | Guides
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Since being a Liverpool student, I’ve realised how often we are waiting around for something.

Whether it’s a post-club gyros from Gourmet Grill, a meal deal from Brownlow Hill Tesco, or a freebie Dominoes slice at the Freshers’ Fair, we spend a lot of time in queues. Who remembers when Sephora opened in town and people were camping out overnight, as if to get barricade for a gig?

Extreme as that may have been, I reckon I spend at least 10 minutes everyday queueing for something or other. Here is a list of the busiest or most iconic queues I’ve witnessed in my time as a Liverpool student. I bet you can guess the first one.

The Raz

Coming in at number one worst queue of all time is, of course, The Raz. Twenty minutes on a good night or an hour on an unlucky one. The Freshers’ Week queue this year was unlike any other, running all the way down Seel Street to Heebies. But honestly? I think it’s worth it. Where else can you get £1 pints, Raz Bombs, or Fat Frogs? I think waiting in the cold for an hour is a small price to pay for the joy that this Monday night brings.

Any Irish bar on St. Paddy’s Day

This one is self-explanatory really. Anyone who has ever witnessed the town centre on St Paddy’s Day will know how immense the crowds are, especially (god forbid) on Concert Square. If trying to wade your way through the sea of green isn’t hard enough, you’ll then need to wait a good hour before you can even reach a bar. The queues are endless and the Guinness tap is constantly pouring… but we wouldn’t want it any other way!

Greggs on Brownlow Hill

The Greggs opposite the Red Brick Building is guaranteed to have a line outside the door every lunch time, come rain or shine. Like most people, I love a Greggs, but is it really worth waiting 10 minutes just for a cold sausage roll? Especially when Oven Door Bakery (the superior, cheaper, independent business) is right around the corner – not gatekeeping that gem.

Every single bus stop

As a second year living in Smithdown, the bus queues are not for the weak.

I am firmly opposed to ever using the 699 bus stop outside of Union Brew… trust me, it’s not worth it. When the bus finally does arrive here, theres a stampede of people piling in, and the pain of seeing the doors close just as you reach the front of the queue is inevitable. After a year of living out of central town, I’ve now learnt my favourite bus routes (personally its the 75, as thats the only one I ever get a seat on), and you learn what times are best to avoid the masses. Smithdown warriors have got to be strategic.

The Sphinx (especially on a sunny day)

As soon as the weather hits double digits and the sun is somewhat visible, University of Liverpool students flock to The Sphinx in herds. The queue at the bar is always rammed with everyone grabbing a shandy or a two for one cocktail, and the wait for a seat is even worse. Queueing inside to get a pint and seeing a table come free is a miracle – usually only before someone from your first year seminar beats you to it.

Lunko Bakery

An iconic staple of Lark Lane, Lunko will always have a queue out the door with everyone waiting for their pastries and matcha. On a weekend, you’re bound to be queueing for up to half an hour, but I reckon it’s worth the hype. Come to think of it, mostly every place on Lark Lane is swarmed on the weekend. If you’re planning a girl’s Sunday brunch at Bamboo or a lunch fix at Minna, I’d recommend booking in advance… the queues on Lark Lane are not to be underestimated.

Solidarity to the 699 soldiers and Lunko lovers x

Mary Rossiter | Guides
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