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Ranked: The best and worst Russell Group universities in 2027 – and Queen Mary finishes last

Cambridge is the only Russell Group university to achieve a perfect 1000, leaving a 373-point gap between the highest and lowest institutions in the group

Georgia French | News
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Queen Mary University of London has finished bottom of all 24 Russell Group universities in the Complete University Guide’s 2027 rankings, scoring just 627 out of 1000, the only Russell Group institution to fall below 700.

The rankings score universities out of 1000 across factors including entry standards, student satisfaction, graduate prospects, research quality and facility spending.

Cambridge is the only university to achieve a perfect 1000, with Oxford dropping three points to 997, with facility spending identified as its only weakness. LSE, Imperial and Durham completed the top five, the only universities to score above 900.

Queen Mary scored 627 – 373 points below Cambridge and the only Russell Group university to fall below 700.

Here are all 24 Russell Group universities ranked from worst to best, according to the Complete University Guide’s 2027 league tables.

  1. Queen Mary University of London – 627
  2. Newcastle University – 702
  3. University of Glasgow – 741
  4. Cardiff University – 742
  5. University of Nottingham – 744
  6. University of Manchester – 747
  7. Queen’s University Belfast – 753
  8. University of Liverpool – 760
  9. University of York – 763
  10. The University of Edinburgh – 764
  11. University of Leeds – 773
  12. University of Bristol – 774
  13. King’s College London – 776
  14. University of Southampton – 791
  15. UCL (University College London) – 797
  16. University of Sheffield – 797
  17. University of Birmingham – 804
  18. University of Exeter – 820
  19. University of Warwick – 888
  20. Durham University – 902
  21. Imperial College London – 905
  22. London School of Economics and Political Science – 947
  23. University of Oxford – 997
  24. University of Cambridge – 1000

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More on: Russell Group University University rankings
Georgia French | News
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