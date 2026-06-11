Ranked: The best and worst Russell Group universities in 2027 – and Queen Mary finishes last

Cambridge is the only Russell Group university to achieve a perfect 1000, leaving a 373-point gap between the highest and lowest institutions in the group

4 hours ago

Queen Mary University of London has finished bottom of all 24 Russell Group universities in the Complete University Guide’s 2027 rankings, scoring just 627 out of 1000, the only Russell Group institution to fall below 700.

The rankings score universities out of 1000 across factors including entry standards, student satisfaction, graduate prospects, research quality and facility spending.

Cambridge is the only university to achieve a perfect 1000, with Oxford dropping three points to 997, with facility spending identified as its only weakness. LSE, Imperial and Durham completed the top five, the only universities to score above 900.

Queen Mary scored 627 – 373 points below Cambridge and the only Russell Group university to fall below 700.

Here are all 24 Russell Group universities ranked from worst to best, according to the Complete University Guide’s 2027 league tables.

Queen Mary University of London – 627 Newcastle University – 702 University of Glasgow – 741 Cardiff University – 742 University of Nottingham – 744 University of Manchester – 747 Queen’s University Belfast – 753 University of Liverpool – 760 University of York – 763 The University of Edinburgh – 764 University of Leeds – 773 University of Bristol – 774 King’s College London – 776 University of Southampton – 791 UCL (University College London) – 797 University of Sheffield – 797 University of Birmingham – 804 University of Exeter – 820 University of Warwick – 888 Durham University – 902 Imperial College London – 905 London School of Economics and Political Science – 947 University of Oxford – 997 University of Cambridge – 1000

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