Ranked: The best and worst Russell Group universities in 2027 – and Queen Mary finishes last
Cambridge is the only Russell Group university to achieve a perfect 1000, leaving a 373-point gap between the highest and lowest institutions in the group
Queen Mary University of London has finished bottom of all 24 Russell Group universities in the Complete University Guide’s 2027 rankings, scoring just 627 out of 1000, the only Russell Group institution to fall below 700.
The rankings score universities out of 1000 across factors including entry standards, student satisfaction, graduate prospects, research quality and facility spending.
Cambridge is the only university to achieve a perfect 1000, with Oxford dropping three points to 997, with facility spending identified as its only weakness. LSE, Imperial and Durham completed the top five, the only universities to score above 900.
Queen Mary scored 627 – 373 points below Cambridge and the only Russell Group university to fall below 700.
Here are all 24 Russell Group universities ranked from worst to best, according to the Complete University Guide’s 2027 league tables.
- Queen Mary University of London – 627
- Newcastle University – 702
- University of Glasgow – 741
- Cardiff University – 742
- University of Nottingham – 744
- University of Manchester – 747
- Queen’s University Belfast – 753
- University of Liverpool – 760
- University of York – 763
- The University of Edinburgh – 764
- University of Leeds – 773
- University of Bristol – 774
- King’s College London – 776
- University of Southampton – 791
- UCL (University College London) – 797
- University of Sheffield – 797
- University of Birmingham – 804
- University of Exeter – 820
- University of Warwick – 888
- Durham University – 902
- Imperial College London – 905
- London School of Economics and Political Science – 947
- University of Oxford – 997
- University of Cambridge – 1000
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