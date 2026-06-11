University of Derby grad and other Nottingham tram security staff report physical abuse

One officer received a stabbing threat, before being spat on

2 hours ago

The newly appointed security team for Nottingham bus and tram services has reportedly been threatened and racially abused while on patrol.

The five-person team, hired by Octavian Security as part of a new security scheme, were tasked with deterring trouble and ensuring passengers feel safer while travelling.

Described as the “eyes and ears” of the travel network, the SafeTravel officers deal with anti-social behaviour such as smoking and playing loud music.

A senior police officer said he was “appalled” that the officers were being targeted, and said that the force would work with travel companies to identify the culprits.

The security team started patrolling three weeks ago. Ibrahim Jalloh told the BBC he was threatened after telling someone they couldn’t eat fish and chips on the tram.

He said: “He told me ‘I will stab you’, that’s what he said first, then he starts spitting on us… it’s horrible for someone to spit on you”

His colleague, Danial Ava, said: “We are trying to tell them what to do, and what we are doing… they are fighting back”

Three of their colleagues have suffered racial abuse, including a University of Derby master’s graduate. Faris Javed accepted the role after completing a master’s degree in information technology.

He said: “The good thing is the UK has good laws and rules people need to follow”

Andy Downie, head of operations and safety at Nottingham Express Transit (NET) said: “We don’t tolerate disruptive, threatening or abusive behaviour towards anyone on board our trams, whether that’s SafeTravel officers and the NET team working, or our passengers that are travelling.

“All instances of negative behaviour are unacceptable and will be reported to the police, and we have an established process to share our CCTV footage when needed to help identify perpetrators.

“We’d like to remind people that we have strict procedures in place to ensure passengers and staff are kept safe, including high-resolution CCTV on board our trams as well as at tram stops, and emergency help buttons on all trams and stops which connect directly to a member of our customer service team.

“We also have a 24/7 discreet WhatsApp service on 0115 824 6060, where people can speak to a member of our team in confidence or report an incident.”

The security team spoke to East Midlands Mayor Claire Ward and Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Gary Godden at a launch event last Friday.

Nottinghamshire Police and Nottingham City Transport have been approached for comment.

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