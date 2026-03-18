‘Heavily intoxicated’ man sentenced for driving on tram tracks near Nottingham University

The driver also pled guilty to assaulting an emergency worker

3 hours ago

A “heavily intoxicated driver” has been sentenced for mounting his car on the tram rails at Nottingham’s University Boulevard.

On the morning of 6th April 2025, Levi Gomez followed the tram up to the Hockey Centre before stopping on the tracks.

A passing St John’s Ambulance saw the black Vauxhall Insignia on the tracks and pulled over. A worker was assaulted by Gomez when he tried to pull him out of the car.

Nottinghamshire Police commended the paramedic for his bravery intervening in the event.

When police arrived on the scene, the perpetrator appeared heavily intoxicated and refused to partake in any testing. A deal bag of cannabis and several alcohol bottles were found in his possession.

The 27-year-old has since pled guilty to dangerous driving, driving without a licence, failing to provide specimen for analysis, possession of a Class B drug and assaulting an emergency worker.

His court hearing took place on 10th March, where he received a 10 month suspended sentence, alongside an order to refrain from alcohol for 120 days and to complete 20 rehabilitation activity days. On top of this, he received a five-year driving ban.

Judge Michael Auty KC said this was “one last chance” for Gomez to stay out of prison, and address his underlying mental health issues.

The judge was clear about the possible consequences of Gomez’ actions, saying his dangerous driving “puts the lives of innocent people at risk”.

According to the Nottingham Express Transit (NET), there was a 19 per cent increase in clashes between cars and trams this year compared to 2024.

Connor Hardy, quality, health, safety and environmental manager at NET, hopes this trend will not continue, saying: “The trams are a big part of [Nottingham] and we all have a responsibility to look after them, and each other”.

With drink driving deaths up seven per cent in a decade, it is increasingly important drunk drivers are brought to justice.

Judge Michael Auty KC Gomez said Gomez’ actions “could have been infinitely more serious”, adding he hopes the verdict will allow him to get the help he needs.

Featured image via SWNS