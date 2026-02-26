The Tab

Nottingham University VC told to quit over job cuts and ‘shocking financial decisions’

The unions cited ‘governance failures’ as reason for the vote of no confidence

Ellamaria Viscomi | News

Union members have passed a motion of no confidence in the vice-chancellor and other senior leaders at the University of Nottingham.

The University and College Union (UCU), Unison and Unite said the vote by its members followed “years of shocking financial decisions and governance failures.”

In a statement, the unions referenced job cuts and the purchase of Castle Meadow Campus as contributing factors to the vote.

As well as the vice-chancellor, Professor Jane Norman, union members passed a motion of no confidence in the entire university executive board and the chair of the university council.

Since it was an internal vote between union members, no one will be  forced to step down from their role as a result of its outcome.

The university previously suspended several courses, including nursing and language courses, and planned job cuts to deal with “significant financial challenges.”

The unions said these changes directly undermined research and teaching, which was “a very real danger to the university’s reputation as a global and Russell Group institution”.

via Unsplash

Andreas Bieler, vice president of the UCU’s University of Nottingham branch, explained: “On its own, the vote of no confidence won’t avert these drastic changes. But I think it will add further pressure on management through a focus on the reputation of the university.”

He said the UCU would open a formal ballot on industrial action on Monday.

A university spokesperson said: “It is really disappointing that trade union colleagues have progressed votes of no-confidence in the university’s leadership. As part of our joint recognition agreement we have been meeting and talking with our trade union colleagues on a very frequent basis, as well as with our staff, students and other stakeholders about the proposals.

The unions are right that we face major challenges in higher education and that funding has not kept pace with inflation. However, these pressures have not emerged in the past few months – they are the result of decisions made and circumstances that have evolved over many years.

“This is exactly why we are making some really hard decisions now in order to ensure the long-term sustainability and world-class reputation of this excellent university. The University of Nottingham has a global reputation built on 150 years of excellence and we are determined to ensure that it continues to be one of the best universities in the world for many decades to come.”

Professor Jane Norman and the University Council has been contacted for comment.

Ellamaria Viscomi | News
