Hold on, Bonnie Blue is dating Danny DeVito? The truth as a loved-up pic emerges

Apparently, the romance started at a ‘no phones allowed’ charity gala in Monaco

Kieran Galpin | Trends

Amidst her apparent pregnancy after her 400-man event, there are numerous viral posts claiming that Bonnie Blue is dating the eternally hilarious Danny DeVito. More proof that the world ended in 2020 and we’re now in hell.

“Hollywood chaos agents are whispering that Danny DeVito — yes, that Danny DeVito — has been spotted at the same ultra-private events as Bonnie Blue. And now the rumour mill is in overdrive,” the reports claimed.

“Sources claim it started at a ‘no phones allowed’ charity gala in Monaco. One shared laugh. One extended conversation. Suddenly, the internet is connecting dots that may or may not exist.”

Apparently, friends described them as “energetically unhinged but somehow balanced.”

But as with like 90 per cent of the internet, the Bonnie Blue and Danny DeVito rumours are entirely fabricated. They first reared their head on Instagram last week, with the satirical page The Dude Humour Report including what appeared to be an AI picture of the two. It spread from there, popping up on TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook, where people are reacting like it’s real.

“Y’all lay off Danny…he’s the man!” one person wrote.

Alongside three love heart emojis, another said: “True love.”

Danny DeVito has been married to fellow actress Rhea Perlman since 1982. Meanwhile, Bonnie is trying to work out who the father of her baby is.

Move over Danny DeVito and Bonnie Blue, these are my OTP

Funnily enough, this isn’t the first time that meme pages have paired an OnlyFans girly with a jarring man. That was earlier this year, when the same account claimed that Mia Khalifa was dating Mr Bean, AKA Rowan Atkinson.

“Sources say it began quietly last summer in the South of France. No paparazzi. No Instagram clues. Just private dinners, yacht days, and luxury resorts that somehow stayed completely off-grid,” the page similarly claimed.

“Friends describe the dynamic as strange but effective. She brings energy, opinions, and chaos. He brings silence, timing, and the most powerful eyebrow in comedy history.”

