I can’t look! Bonnie Blue shares abhorrent videos of the aftermath of her 400-man stunt

If you’ve ever wondered what the biggest clean up in history might look like, then the aftermath of an event featuring Bonnie Blue and 400 men might be a good place to start. Horrific, actually.

It’s officially been one year since Bonnie Blue completed her record breaking stunt with over 1,000 men. So to mark it, she announced she was going even further. This latest challenge featured around 400 participants, and was held at the same London mansion where the 1,000 men event was.

Bonnie has claimed to have obliterated the “creampie world record”. In adult industry terms, a creampie means no protection was used. She made this choice because she set herself a “breeding mission” and wanted to get pregnant.

One guy who attended said he had around three minutes with her, and since then, Bonnie has announced she is pregnant. So, the lucky father probably had just minutes, and now his life has changed forever.

At first, Bonnie shared a bunch of videos from the event. They showed the 400 men in blue ski masks and puffer jackets, making their way forwards in the queue, along luxury wooden stairs lined with red velvet. Now she’s shared even more, focusing on the deeply horrific aftermath.

In the clips, Bonnie is sweating, and in her own words, “covered in fluids”. She’s tied her hair back, and her makeup most definitely isn’t looking how it did in the morning.

She can be seen in a room surrounded by men, sat on a black cushioned bed. It’s the same bed that was used in the 1,057 men challenge so boy, it’s seen some sights.

“Sorry daddy, this is what I look like trying to make you become a grandad,” Bonnie said in one video. She then cupped her face, and smiled at the camera. I’m not sure that smile is real, I can’t lie.

In another, she explained: “This is what I look like after doing another 12 hours, but this time instead of putting it all in my mouth, they’re deep inside of me. I just hope they provided a lot of strong swimmers.” My stomach is churning.

People have noticed that in lots of the videos, Bonnie has what looks like dried up liquid all stuck in her hair. And honestly, I think I’ve had enough. Is it possible to clean out your eyes?

