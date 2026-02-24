The Tab
Man takes call from girlfriend at Bonnie Blue event

This guy awkwardly got a call from his girlfriend midway through marathon with Bonnie Blue

I wonder if he was the one who got her pregnant?

Hayley Soen | Trends

What’s the worst type of call you could get at a Bonnie Blue event? Maybe this. Bonnie Blue has shared a real yikes moment from her recent 400-man challenge. She has shared a video of a guy getting a phone call from his girlfriend back home, who was blissfully unaware of where he was.

A couple of weeks ago, Bonnie Blue completed a huge viral challenge in which she slept with 400 men. She called it a “breeding mission” and said the men didn’t have to wear protection because she wanted to get pregnant. Then, she revealed she is expecting.

The latest stunt saw 400 guys queue to sleep with Bonnie, in the same London mansion where she held her infamous 1,057 men in 12 hours event. She’s since been posting loads of videos from the event, including lines and lines of men in blue ski-masks waiting for their turn.

One clip, shared in the aftermath, captured four men wearing the masks, standing together as they excitedly discussed what they thought was coming next. However, the excitement quickly turned to dread, as one man noticed his phone was ringing. And it was his girlfriend.

“It’s my missus,” the man said to the other guys surrounding him. “You’re finished, you’re finished,” they then told him, before he hushed them, and ran off with his tail between his legs to take the call.

@bonnieblueaus

dad candidates assembled

♬ original sound – bonnie

Bonnie captioned the post “dad candidates assembled” and what’s even more awkward is that any one of these men could actually now be the father of her child.

Since the challenge, Bonnie has said her “breeding mission” was successful, and shared a video of her taking a pregnancy test and getting a scan, revealing she’s pregnant. After the test, she told the camera: “Yeah, definitely pregnant. Like fully pregnant.”

Let’s just hope this guy isn’t the father. I’m cringing for everyone involved, I really am.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Bonnie Blue OnlyFans Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

The truth behind Bonnie Blue’s pregnancy and all the signs it’s not exactly what it seems

Omg, Bonnie Blue reveals she’s actually pregnant after 400-man no protection challenge

Bonnie Blue 400 challenge videos

In videos: The raw and horrific reality of Bonnie Blue’s latest 400-man record stunt

Latest

Erm, you can actually spend a night in the bizarre ‘skin room’ from Wuthering Heights

Kayley Lincoln

Unfortunately Jacob Elordi is not included in the room

Um, Love Island gave away the All Stars winners before it was announced and we all missed it

Hayley Soen

I’m going back to rewatch the final right now

People have a theory about why Samie and Ciaran won All Stars and now it makes sense

Ellissa Bain

This is how they got all the votes

Beat the freeze in Brum: Hidden indoor gems to escape the winter weather.

Lauren Roseberry

Unsure where to go to stay warm in Birmingham? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

Jamie Foxx’s take on BAFTAs racial slur incident sparks backlash as interview resurfaces

Hebe Hancock

Ironically, he also once played a disabled man

Man takes call from girlfriend at Bonnie Blue event

This guy awkwardly got a call from his girlfriend midway through marathon with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

I wonder if he was the one who got her pregnant?

Nottingham woman becomes richer than Elon Musk, but she can only spend it at a coffee shop

Ellamaria Viscomi

An admin error left Sophie with over £63 quadrillion to spend on beverages

eric dane celebrity friends gofundme

Eric Dane’s celebrity friends defend the controversial GoFundMe page for his family

Claudia Cox

A Grey’s Anatomy star spoke about ‘the misconception that actors are rich’

Tourette’s charity Jamie Foxx BAFTAs

Tourette’s charity releases statement after Jamie Foxx claimed activist ‘meant’ BAFTAs slur

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It has been extremely saddening’

Former Love Island All Stars finalist says this was the ‘last series’ and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

No All Stars 2027?!

Erm, you can actually spend a night in the bizarre ‘skin room’ from Wuthering Heights

Kayley Lincoln

Unfortunately Jacob Elordi is not included in the room

Um, Love Island gave away the All Stars winners before it was announced and we all missed it

Hayley Soen

I’m going back to rewatch the final right now

People have a theory about why Samie and Ciaran won All Stars and now it makes sense

Ellissa Bain

This is how they got all the votes

Beat the freeze in Brum: Hidden indoor gems to escape the winter weather.

Lauren Roseberry

Unsure where to go to stay warm in Birmingham? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

Jamie Foxx’s take on BAFTAs racial slur incident sparks backlash as interview resurfaces

Hebe Hancock

Ironically, he also once played a disabled man

Man takes call from girlfriend at Bonnie Blue event

This guy awkwardly got a call from his girlfriend midway through marathon with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

I wonder if he was the one who got her pregnant?

Nottingham woman becomes richer than Elon Musk, but she can only spend it at a coffee shop

Ellamaria Viscomi

An admin error left Sophie with over £63 quadrillion to spend on beverages

eric dane celebrity friends gofundme

Eric Dane’s celebrity friends defend the controversial GoFundMe page for his family

Claudia Cox

A Grey’s Anatomy star spoke about ‘the misconception that actors are rich’

Tourette’s charity Jamie Foxx BAFTAs

Tourette’s charity releases statement after Jamie Foxx claimed activist ‘meant’ BAFTAs slur

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It has been extremely saddening’

Former Love Island All Stars finalist says this was the ‘last series’ and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

No All Stars 2027?!