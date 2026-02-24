This guy awkwardly got a call from his girlfriend midway through marathon with Bonnie Blue

I wonder if he was the one who got her pregnant?

What’s the worst type of call you could get at a Bonnie Blue event? Maybe this. Bonnie Blue has shared a real yikes moment from her recent 400-man challenge. She has shared a video of a guy getting a phone call from his girlfriend back home, who was blissfully unaware of where he was.

A couple of weeks ago, Bonnie Blue completed a huge viral challenge in which she slept with 400 men. She called it a “breeding mission” and said the men didn’t have to wear protection because she wanted to get pregnant. Then, she revealed she is expecting.

The latest stunt saw 400 guys queue to sleep with Bonnie, in the same London mansion where she held her infamous 1,057 men in 12 hours event. She’s since been posting loads of videos from the event, including lines and lines of men in blue ski-masks waiting for their turn.

One clip, shared in the aftermath, captured four men wearing the masks, standing together as they excitedly discussed what they thought was coming next. However, the excitement quickly turned to dread, as one man noticed his phone was ringing. And it was his girlfriend.

“It’s my missus,” the man said to the other guys surrounding him. “You’re finished, you’re finished,” they then told him, before he hushed them, and ran off with his tail between his legs to take the call.

Bonnie captioned the post “dad candidates assembled” and what’s even more awkward is that any one of these men could actually now be the father of her child.

Since the challenge, Bonnie has said her “breeding mission” was successful, and shared a video of her taking a pregnancy test and getting a scan, revealing she’s pregnant. After the test, she told the camera: “Yeah, definitely pregnant. Like fully pregnant.”

Let’s just hope this guy isn’t the father. I’m cringing for everyone involved, I really am.

