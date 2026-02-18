In videos: The raw and horrific reality of Bonnie Blue’s latest 400-man record stunt

3 hours ago

Bonnie Blue has shared a bunch of videos from her latest challenge, which featured her sleeping with around 400 men in a day. As per usual, it’s all a bit much.

It’s officially been one year since Bonnie Blue completed her record breaking stunt with over 1,000 men. So to mark it, she announced she was going even further. This latest challenge featured around 400 participants, and was held at the same London mansion where the 1,000 men event was.

This time, Bonnie has claimed to have obliterated the “creampie world record”. In adult industry terms, a creampie means no protection was used. She also said to make things even more wild, she introduced “another hole” (say less) and took away the 12 hour time restraint.

She called this challenge a “breeding mission” and said she wanted to get pregnant. Yes, really. Bonnie said the focus of the challenge this time around was “completion, rather than a numbers game”, and participants who attended the event had a longer wait, with demand so high that some were forced to endure seven hours in line for their turn.

Those who stuck it out were kept going with refreshments provided throughout the day. Videos show the 400 men in blue ski masks and puffer jackets, making their way forwards in the queue, along luxury wooden stairs lined with red velvet.

“Today I’m letting over 1,000 men breed me,” Bonnie said in one video – clearly overestimating how many were in the queue at the time. “No condoms. Not contraception. Just their strong swimmers, and hopefully their DNA left growing inside of me. Come with me, and let them rearrange my insides.” Beautiful imagery, as per. She then walked up the stairs, as the men chanted “Bonnie, Bonnie.”

In another clip she said she is “going raw” and asked the guys waiting behind her if anyone wanted to “become a daddy”. They looked surprisingly keen for the commitment, actually.

“Nine months from now, I want to be a mummy,” she said in another TikTok. Ok, we get it. There were also some very explicit videos, as you could expect. One showed Bonnie surrounded by the men, as the sound “I think you know where this about to go” played. The video is captioned: “Bonnie Blue showing us where it’s about to go.”

@bonnieblueuk_x Bonnie Blue showing us where it’s about to go 👀 ♬ original sound – bonnie

She wanted to make it very clear no protection was used, as this was an ongoing theme of many of her videos. Bonnie had the men boo at her when she asked them “what do we think of condoms” in one.

I fear this isn’t coming to an end any time soon.

