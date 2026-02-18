The Tab
Bonnie Blue 400 challenge videos

In videos: The raw and horrific reality of Bonnie Blue’s latest 400-man record stunt

My eyes and ears are burning

Hayley Soen | Trends

Bonnie Blue has shared a bunch of videos from her latest challenge, which featured her sleeping with around 400 men in a day. As per usual, it’s all a bit much.

It’s officially been one year since Bonnie Blue completed her record breaking stunt with over 1,000 men. So to mark it, she announced she was going even further. This latest challenge featured around 400 participants, and was held at the same London mansion where the 1,000 men event was.

This time, Bonnie has claimed to have obliterated the “creampie world record”. In adult industry terms, a creampie means no protection was used. She also said to make things even more wild, she introduced “another hole” (say less) and took away the 12 hour time restraint.

She called this challenge a “breeding mission” and said she wanted to get pregnant. Yes, really. Bonnie said the focus of the challenge this time around was “completion, rather than a numbers game”, and participants who attended the event had a longer wait, with demand so high that some were forced to endure seven hours in line for their turn.

Those who stuck it out were kept going with refreshments provided throughout the day. Videos show the 400 men in blue ski masks and puffer jackets, making their way forwards in the queue, along luxury wooden stairs lined with red velvet.

@bonnieblueschoolies_x

The sequel nobody asked for

♬ original sound – bonnie

“Today I’m letting over 1,000 men breed me,” Bonnie said in one video – clearly overestimating how many were in the queue at the time. “No condoms. Not contraception. Just their strong swimmers, and hopefully their DNA left growing inside of me. Come with me, and let them rearrange my insides.” Beautiful imagery, as per. She then walked up the stairs, as the men chanted “Bonnie, Bonnie.”

@bonnieblueschoolies_x

manifesting a baby daddy

♬ original sound – bonnie

In another clip she said she is “going raw” and asked the guys waiting behind her if anyone wanted to “become a daddy”. They looked surprisingly keen for the commitment, actually.

@bonnieblueschoolies_x

noone was ready for the round 2

♬ original sound – bonnie

“Nine months from now, I want to be a mummy,” she said in another TikTok. Ok, we get it. There were also some very explicit videos, as you could expect. One showed Bonnie surrounded by the men, as the sound “I think you know where this about to go” played. The video is captioned: “Bonnie Blue showing us where it’s about to go.”

@bonnieblueaussie_x

1057 attempts later, still buffering

♬ original sound – bonnieblueaussie_x

@bonnieblueuk_x

Bonnie Blue showing us where it’s about to go 👀

♬ original sound – bonnie

She wanted to make it very clear no protection was used, as this was an ongoing theme of many of her videos. Bonnie had the men boo at her when she asked them “what do we think of condoms” in one.

@bonnieblueuk_x

manifesting a baby daddy

♬ original sound – bonnie

I fear this isn’t coming to an end any time soon.

Latest

This is messy proof All Stars’ Whitney and Yamen are cursed and I can’t belive it’s real

Ellissa Bain

History is repeating itself

love island all stars couples age gaps

The age gaps of the Love Island All Stars couples prove who will really last after the villa

Claudia Cox

One couple only have three days between them

Calling all aspiring journalists: The Glasgow Tab is looking for a new Editor-in-Chief

Esther Knowles

Applications close 23:59 on Wednesday 25th February

Ranking Islanders All Stars 2026 flop

Ranking Islanders who are most likely to flop after All Stars 2026, based on their follower count

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not looking good for Zac

University of Bristol asks humanities and modern languages staff to voluntarily quit

Chrissy Flannery

This scheme comes as part of the ‘managed decline’ of schools deemed less profitable to the university

Addison Rae’s dad Monty Lopez arrested over alleged ‘public exposure’ charge

Hebe Hancock

He’s no stranger to scandal

‘It was taken out of context’: Brianna from Love Is Blind confirms Chris is only a friend

Esther Knowles

Apparently Bri’s serious conversation with Connor wasn’t even about Chris

Prizes and performances: Lancaster University Festival of the Arts returns for 2026

Erin Malik

The event heads back to the LICA building this Saturday

Dark ‘reason’ Hudson Williams is more successful after Heated Rivalry than Connor Storrie

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Hudson just became the face of Balenciaga

Every MAFS expert who quit the show, plus their detailed reasons why

Claudia Cox

The last Australian expert felt ‘sick’ at dinner parties

