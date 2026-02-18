The Birmingham University student’s guide to surviving February burnout

3 hours ago

February is upon us and that means the start of dissertation season, deadlines coming from all angles, and dreary weather to top it all off. Here are some of my top tips to surviving burnout as a third year, who has no choice but to be an academic weapon right now.

Prioritise

I know it sounds simple but start prioritising the work you are doing. Procrastinating and replying to random emails or re-organising your whole room sounds tempting, but there needs to be some sense of urgency here.

I know that you really need to start that essay due in a week, so push the other work to the side. Make a list of your to-do’s and separate them into urgent and not-so urgent and work from there. Be practical and realistic!

Sweet treats

Essential for studying, never deny yourself a sweet drink or a fun drink. A reward can make all the difference when you are on your tenth hour writing the same essay. Get yourself up and to the library cafe, maybe even take the stairs if you are feeling adventurous to get the blood pumping and feel a little bit more alive.

Personally, a mid-study diet coke never fails to revive me, but a campus Spar trip could also do the job with a little more range than the library cafe shelves as well as the added fresh air.

Good sleep

As obvious and silly as it may seem, something I have learned in my final year grandma-state is that a really solid sleep makes everything so much easier- who knew?

Know when to stop

When you are super locked-in, it can be hard to allow yourself to enjoy extended breaks, but have a day off or even a morning or afternoon off. Time to switch off will make you so much more productive in the long run, and coming back to your work with fresh eyes makes all the difference.

Stay social

Don’t neglect your social life. Study with friends, make evening plans, or even align a coffee date with a study break. Paying attention to and making time for your social life is so important to avoid burnout.

Get moving

Again a cliché, but one that really is true- those endorphins don’t lie. Get yourself up and moving everyday. Go on a walk or a run, go swimming, do a yoga class, go to the gym, play Just Dance. We don’t judge, so do whatever your heart desires.

You are not alone

Finally, for a bit of reassurance lean on the reality that everyone is in the same boat and there is a 100 per cent chance you are not the only one feeling overwhelmed.

If all else fails, know that this intensive studying period is temporary – you won’t always be a prisoner in the library, and you will see sunlight again.

Especially for final years, this is the last of it ever (unless a panic masters is on the cards). Come July you will be graduated and free from education.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Birmingham Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.