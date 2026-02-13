The great Birmingham University student battle of Galentine’s vs Valentine’s

Sorry to the couples, but Galentine’s might be the superior holiday

4 hours ago

We’re bored of February 14th being depicted as the pinnacle of romance, which can be depressing for those of us who are single.

However, even science is arguing that Galentine’s is the way forward as studies show that healthy female friendships make women more resilient to stress and contribute to a longer life.

Let this be all the evidence you need that Galentines deserves just as much hype as hanging out with your partner. It can be less stressful and a reminder that single life doesn’t have to be boring.

Here’s our guide to activities you can try out with your best mates in Birmingham.

Get creative

Pottery painting is a wholesome go-to and the perfect Galentines day plan. It’s a chance to yap whilst tapping into your creative side. It also means you can get off your phones and avoid the “Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life” posts. There are plenty of places to do this around Birmingham, including Café Craft in Bearwood and The Glaze Room in the Jewellery Quarter.

Or, more conveniently, you don’t even have to leave Selly Oak, as Bisque and Bean is located on Raddlebarn Road. They are dedicating the 13th of February to Galentines from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

A bit of friendly competition

Even if you’ve used this exact plan for a first date on more than one occasion, and it may be full of couples on Valentine’s Day, Golf Fang in Digbeth is a lot of fun. It’s the perfect opportunity to get competitive with your friends and overstate your golfing abilities before getting a hole in 10.

Sporting good tunes, a bar, and dim lighting, this gives the vibes of a night out and could even be treated as pre-drinks before heading elsewhere. Valentine’s FAB anyone?

Board games aren’t boring

Board games may sound nerdy and something you only do when forced to with family at Christmas, but they can actually be a great way to spend an afternoon. Chance & Counters in Digbeth serves food and drinks and has a wide selection of 600+ games to choose from. As much as Scrabble and Monopoly are great, it might be fun to play something else for a change.

Venture out of Selly Oak

On the theme of cheaper options, Edgbaston village night market is on the 13th February from 4pm to 7pm at Greenfield Crescent. It showcases handmade goods from local traders, such as artisan food and jewellery. Set alongside the light festival, you can wander around the stalls and enjoy the nearby light installations at the same time.

Life updates (with a side of sport)

Ireland also goes head-to-head with Italy at 2.10pm, followed by England vs Scotland at 4.40pm in the Six Nations on the 14th. Whether you’re passionate about rugby or just enjoy the lively atmosphere of pubs when sport is on, this is a good opportunity to grab a pint and catch up with friends.

The Pear, The Goose and The Soak will all be showing the game if you’re looking for convenience, or if you want to venture into the city centre, The Trocadero and BOX in Brindleyplace are showing them.

A cosy night that still feels like an event

And finally, this could be the elite option, staying in with your mates. Why not do DIY pizzas on supermarket bases and decorate your own wine glasses with glass pens and diamantes? It’s cheap, chaotic, and you don’t even have to leave the house – a win all round.

