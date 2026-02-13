Gals just wanna have fun: How to spend Galentine’s Day in the Toon as a Newcastle student

3 hours ago

Whether you’re crushing on someone, stuck in a painstaking situationship or blissfully single, these hot spots in the Toon guarantee a good time with your pals, no matter your relationship status.

Just because you’re not indulging in half pizza, half pasta at Francesca’s with the love of your life doesn’t mean 14th February has to be spent in heart-wrenching solidarity. There’s plenty to get up to across the city, so whether you’re in the mood for a wholesome activity or a feral night out, ditch the pity party and call up your girls.

Boujee on a budget

Securing a table at your fave restaurant can be next to impossible on Valentine’s Day, so why not ditch the heels for slippers and enjoy a meal at home instead. A supermarket “dine in deal” is the perfect opportunity to eat good with your girls without breaking the bank. Tried and tested, this definitely won’t disappoint and can even be enjoyed from the comfort of your matching pjs.

Cinema trip

What better way to forget about all of your boy troubles than drooling over Jacob Elordi’s face plastered on the big screen in HD?

If you’ve been on TikTok at all in the last month, you won’t have been able to escape the hype surrounding the new “Wuthering Heights” adaptation. Showing in cinemas throughout February, this film is officially the only acceptable reason for shedding a few tears this Valentine’s Day.

Beach day

Be warned, this one is weather dependent. However, if the weather does decide to bless us this Valentine’s Day, why not brave the North Sea for a dip with your girls, followed by a sauna session. Situated on Longsands beach, Steam & Salt offers a beachside, wood-fired sauna experience. Finish the trip with a classic fish and chips, before browsing the markets at Tynemouth Metro station.

Cocktail night

Whether your drink of choice is a spicy marg or an Aperol spritz, cocktails are always a good idea. Newcastle has a range of bars which are perfect for getting cute Instagram pics, and an excuse for the classic “jeans and a nice top” combo.

Expect to belly laugh with your friends over ex-situationships who you definitely promised “looked better in person”, drinks with the girls are a guaranteed good time.

Pyjama party

Can you name a more iconic Valentine’s activity than hosting the ultimate girls’ sleepover? I can’t.

Kick out your male flatmates, pop open the Prosecco and get into your comfiest pair of pjs. You could bake some sweet treats, order your favourite takeaway or go with the budget friendly option of buying snacks from your local. Make sure to indulge in the classic, most cringe-worthy rom-coms, including Bridget Jones, Notting Hill and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, to name just a few.

Digital detox

Struggling to resist stalking your ex to see where he is on Valentine’s? Consider a digital detox. Ditch the phones and get creative with colouring or painting. You could even jump on the new trend of bedazzling. Why shouldn’t every item you own be totally covered in rhinestones and gems?

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Newcastle Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.