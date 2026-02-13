Here’s exactly how long you’ll have to wait for Gregory and Hyacinth’s Bridgerton seasons

3 hours ago

If you’re already impatiently waiting for the younger Bridgertons to step into the spotlight… you might want to get comfortable. Because if the current pace holds, Gregory and Hyacinth’s seasons of Bridgerton are likely still years away, potentially not arriving until the early-to-mid 2030s.

Yep. We’re talking long-term slow burn.

Their seasons will probably come right at the end

The younger siblings’ love stories come from books seven and eight in Julia Quinn’s novel series, which means they’re positioned at the very end of the show’s potential eight-season arc.

Right now, Netflix is expected to focus on the older siblings first, meaning seasons five and six will likely tackle the remaining adult Bridgertons before the youngest two get their turn.

Because Hyacinth Bridgerton and Gregory Bridgerton started the series as literal children, their romance-heavy stories would require a major time jump or significant ageing up to feel believable on screen.

Production timelines suggest a very long wait

Based on the show’s release rhythm, roughly 15 to 26 months between seasons, the timeline pushes their potential spotlight seasons at least five to six years away, if not longer.

Some predictions even place their seasons somewhere around 2032–2034, assuming the series reaches its full eight-season plan.

So while they’re already part of the show’s world, don’t expect them to headline any time soon.

Will the actors be recast?

There’s been loads of speculation about whether Florence Hunt and Will Tilston, who currently play the siblings, would be recast once their characters reach adulthood.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Julia Quinn basically poured cold water on the rumours.

She joked that when the actors first started, they were barely teenagers, but now they’re already adults, pointing out that by the time filming reaches their storylines, they’ll likely be in their twenties anyway. In other words: Ageing naturally might solve the problem without any dramatic recasts.

What actually happens in their book stories?

Hyacinth’s romance comes from It’s in His Kiss. She falls for Gareth St. Clair, the grandson of Lady Danbury, after they team up to decode a mysterious Italian family diary, which obviously spirals into romance and marriage.

Gregory’s story is even more chaotic. In On the Way to the Wedding, he initially believes he’s in love with Hermione Watson, only to realise he actually loves her friend, Lady Lucinda “Lucy” Abernathy. The drama peaks when Lucy is already engaged, leading to a full-on last-minute wedding interruption and a happily-ever-after that includes nine children.

So… what’s next for Bridgerton right now?

As of early 2026, the focus remains on upcoming seasons centred around older siblings, with strong speculation that Eloise and Francesca’s stories are coming up next.

