Please take a seat for this considered ranking of the fittest Bridgerton men of all time

Bridgerton has given us a look at some of the fittest men I think have ever graced the planet. There should be studies about how a guy is cast as the lead in the show, and just suddenly becomes the hottest person in the world. Jonathan Bailey was literally voted Sexiest Man Alive after he starred as Anthony. I’m not making it up!

Bridgerton is packed to bursting with swoon-worthy, eligible bachelors. But who takes top spot? Let’s get down to it. Here’s a ranking of the most delectable Bridgerton men ever, from fit to the ultimate fittest.

6. Colin Bridgerton

I love Colin, and I have eyes, so I can see he’s extremely good looking. But this feels like calling your brother sexy. Deeply wrong, and I’m not going to do it. Next!

5. Benedict Bridgerton

Benedict is a gorgeous, gorgeous man. The staircase scene had us all hot under the collar. Plus, Benedict actually has hobbies and interests, which in my opinion, takes his hotness up a level. That being said, in terms of raw sex appeal, some of the other men simply pip him. That’s just the way it is.

4. Will Mondrich

Will Mondrich isn’t a stand out character on the show, but I’m not forgetting when he boxed The Duke topless in season one any time soon. I like how this guy deals with business. That’s all I have to say, really.

3. Marcus Anderson

Violet Bridgerton, girl, I so get it. I too would serve myself up like a cup of tea at 3pm if this man was in front of me. It’s the eyes. And how mature he is. Wow.

2. The Duke of Hastings

Ah The Duke. Oh to be that spoon he licked in season one. I think collectively, women across the world swooned when we were first introduced to Simon Bassett. It really solidified Bridgerton as one of the sexiest shows of our generation. Every single thing about this man is perfect.

But he’s not quite top spot. I hate to say that the appeal of The Duke lessened when there was all that drama with Regé-Jean Page leaving Bridgerton, and then he seemingly disappeared off the face of the earth, but it did. Sorry!

1. Anthony Bridgerton

I fear nobody has ever looked better than Anthony Bridgerton. Our girl Kate is really thriving here. There is also something so desperately sexy about the “Viscount” title.

I’m so glad he ditched the side burns of season one, and embraced his main character energy in season two. They do say men have a huge glow up when there’s a beautiful woman besides them. Do you think I’m going to argue with a Sexiest Man Alive winner? No! Kate, come pick up your husband!

