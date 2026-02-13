The Tab

Please take a seat for this considered ranking of the fittest Bridgerton men of all time

I still think about The Duke

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Bridgerton has given us a look at some of the fittest men I think have ever graced the planet. There should be studies about how a guy is cast as the lead in the show, and just suddenly becomes the hottest person in the world. Jonathan Bailey was literally voted Sexiest Man Alive after he starred as Anthony. I’m not making it up!

Bridgerton is packed to bursting with swoon-worthy, eligible bachelors. But who takes top spot? Let’s get down to it. Here’s a ranking of the most delectable Bridgerton men ever, from fit to the ultimate fittest.

6. Colin Bridgerton

Bridgerton men

via Netflix

I love Colin, and I have eyes, so I can see he’s extremely good looking. But this feels like calling your brother sexy. Deeply wrong, and I’m not going to do it. Next!

5. Benedict Bridgerton

Bridgerton men

via Netflix

Benedict is a gorgeous, gorgeous man. The staircase scene had us all hot under the collar. Plus, Benedict actually has hobbies and interests, which in my opinion, takes his hotness up a level. That being said, in terms of raw sex appeal, some of the other men simply pip him. That’s just the way it is.

4. Will Mondrich

via Netflix

Will Mondrich isn’t a stand out character on the show, but I’m not forgetting when he boxed The Duke topless in season one any time soon. I like how this guy deals with business. That’s all I have to say, really.

3. Marcus Anderson

Bridgerton men

via Netflix

Violet Bridgerton, girl, I so get it. I too would serve myself up like a cup of tea at 3pm if this man was in front of me. It’s the eyes. And how mature he is. Wow.

2. The Duke of Hastings

via Netflix

Ah The Duke. Oh to be that spoon he licked in season one. I think collectively, women across the world swooned when we were first introduced to Simon Bassett. It really solidified Bridgerton as one of the sexiest shows of our generation. Every single thing about this man is perfect.

But he’s not quite top spot. I hate to say that the appeal of The Duke lessened when there was all that drama with Regé-Jean Page leaving Bridgerton, and then he seemingly disappeared off the face of the earth, but it did. Sorry!

1. Anthony Bridgerton

Bridgerton men

via Netflix

I fear nobody has ever looked better than Anthony Bridgerton. Our girl Kate is really thriving here. There is also something so desperately sexy about the “Viscount” title.

I’m so glad he ditched the side burns of season one, and embraced his main character energy in season two. They do say men have a huge glow up when there’s a beautiful woman besides them. Do you think I’m going to argue with a Sexiest Man Alive winner? No! Kate, come pick up your husband!

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news, drops, quizzes and memes like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Are dating apps tricking you? In conversation with dating app founder and Cambridge students

Léa Girard

We spoke to dating app founder Nevine Coutry, as well as Cambridge students about love in the digital age

Here’s how to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a single Sheffield University student

Kady Dowling-Hamilton

Btw Valentine’s Day falling on a Saturday means everyone on West Street is single

Cambridge University Botanic Gardens’ Talking Plants exhibition sparks concerns over AI usage

Alexander Newman

The exhibition allows people to have spirited discussions with a range of floral personalities

Galentine’s is better than Valentine’s Day as a Cardiff student, and here’s why

Amelie Jack

M&S picky bits with a side of rom-coms anyone?

Here’s your love language based on your first year Exeter University accommodation

Manaswini Chitre

There’s no doubt that East Park is physical touch

York students, our friendships are the true love stories this Valentine’s Day

Hannah Rambour

It’s time to remind ourselves that Emma and Dexter are fictional

Petition calls for removal of Lancaster student confessions page over ‘misogynistic’ posts

Emma Netscher

A now deleted Instagram post read ‘the African girls that pull all nighters in the library make me so hard when they speak’

Newcastle University Students’ Union launches petition to legislate misogyny as a hate crime

Tilly Nelson

NUSU is calling on the government to honour its pledge to tackle violence against women and girls

Love Island All Stars is in chaos as FIVE bombshells QUIT the show because of explosive fights

Hayley Soen

The atmosphere is too much

A London university has merged with Kent University to become the UK’s first super-uni

Katie Gibb

The universities signed off on the merger to secure their futures

