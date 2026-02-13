Off-screen romances: These are the real-life partners of the Bridgerton season four cast

4 hours ago

On screen, the cast of Bridgerton spend their time navigating balls, scandals and high-stakes romances, but off camera, most of them already have long-term partners.

As the Regency drama gears up for part two, we’re are already buzzing for Benedict and Sophie’s relationship to hit peak.

Still, while we love to ship the actors together, the reality is that most of the cast are happily coupled up with people outside the ton.

From long-term partners to super-private relationships, here’s what’s actually going on in the cast’s real love lives ahead of season four.

Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton)

Luke Newton confirmed his relationship with professional dancer Antonia Roumelioti after the pair were spotted holding hands leaving a London afterparty celebrating season three’s second-part premiere in June 2024.

By May 2025, they’d made things Instagram official. Roumelioti, who previously competed on Greece’s Got Talent, regularly shares dance content online.

Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton)

While Penelope’s love life played out dramatically on screen, Nicola Coughlan has been quietly linked to actor Jake Dunn since mid-2024. They’ve kept things low-key, though she supported him at the London premiere of Renegade Nell.

After going Instagram-official via a birthday post, the couple made a public appearance together at the 2025 nominees’ party for the BAFTA Television & Television Craft Awards.

Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury)

Adjoa Andoh is married to author Howard Cunnell. The pair met in 1994 at Battersea Arts Centre’s bookshop and gradually transitioned from friends to partners.

They share two children, tied the knot in 2001, and have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight — though Andoh occasionally posts heartfelt tributes to him.

Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte)

Queen Charlotte actor Golda Rosheuvel has been with writer Shireen Mula for more than a decade after meeting at a friend’s party in the early 2010s.

Rosheuvel has spoken openly about her journey to living authentically and credited Mula with being a huge source of support, including in an appearance on the Just for Variety podcast.

Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton)

Luke Thompson keeps his private life extremely quiet. Rumours have linked him to costar Harriet Cains, but nothing has ever been confirmed.

The actor has previously explained that he prefers to keep personal details out of the public eye to avoid shaping how audiences perceive him.

Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton)

Claudia Jessie is dating Bridgerton casting director Cole Edwards. She joked in a 2024 interview that landing the show also meant finding a partner on the same day, calling it a pretty great win.

Neither Claudia or Cole have any social media accounts, and keep their relationship very private.

Victor Alli (John Stirling)

Victor Alli keeps his personal life mostly private, but he has revealed that he’s married to a woman called Deborah. In a 2024 essay reflecting on life in Hackney, he mentioned living near London Fields with his wife.

Katie Leung (Lady Araminta Gun)

Katie Leung rarely discusses her personal life publicly. However, she’s referenced having a partner in interviews, speaking about the importance of communication and personal growth within relationships.

Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton)

Ruth Gemmell, aka Violet Bridgerton, is married but keeps her husband’s identity private. She’s shared that they’ve been together for more than a decade and actually knew each other as teenagers before reconnecting years later.

