The Tab

The five Bridgerton characters who aren’t in season four, and why they didn’t return

I was wondering where she was

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

While you were watching the first half of Bridgerton season four, you probably noticed a few familiar faces were missing. Some of the characters we all know and love sadly didn’t return for season four. So, here’s a list of all of the actors who were written out, and the reasons why.

Daphne Bridgerton

Credit: Netflix

After being the main character in season one and having a brief appearance in season two, Diamond of the Season Daphne was written out of the series, for no malicious reasons. Basically, her story was just finished. The actress who plays her, Phoebe Dynevor told Variety. “Well I did my two seasons. I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?”

Madame Delacroix

Credit: Netflix

Madame Genevieve Delacroix was always just a side character, but a familiar face as she helped Penelope Featherington keep her role as Lady Whistledown a secret. Now, she’s just not needed anymore because Penelope’s secret has been exposed. Madame Delacroix doesn’t actually appear in the Bridgerton books either, she was a character Netflix added in for the TV show, so her narrative purpose in Bridgerton has ended.

Marina Thompson

Credit: Netflix

Most Read

The truth behind wild picture of ‘Jeffrey Epstein alive in Israel’ has finally been revealed

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

Here’s why people are so freaked out about that super creepy Ring Doorbell advert

Marina Thompson, a distant cousin of the Featheringtons, once had quite a big role in the show. She was lined up to marry Colin Bridgerton and asked him to help cover up the scandal when she fell pregnant out of marriage. Then, she married Phillip Craine in season two, but she hasn’t been seen since. The actress, Ruby Barker, told Digital Spy she left because she had a “mental health crisis” after filming the show.

Cressida Cowper

Credit: Netflix

Cressida Cowper isn’t in season four either, after pretending to be Lady Whistledown to get a £5k reward from the queen at the end of the last season. In the Bridgerton timeline, she’s in the Welsh countryside with her aunt as a punishment. However, a showrunner has revealed that she is due to return for season five. So, Cressida isn’t gone forever.

The Duke of Hastings

Credit: Netflix

In season one, the Duke of Hastings had a major role as his fake courtship with Daphne Bridgerton turned into an actual romance. Like Daphne, his character’s story just ended, so he wasn’t in the show anymore. However, a lot of drama went down with the actor Regé-Jean Page, who was apparently offered loads of money to return to the show despite his character not appearing in the books anymore, and had a disagreement with the producers.

Anthony and Kate Bridgerton

Credit: Netflix

It’s revealed that the oldest Bridgerton brother Anthony and his bride Kate, are in India during the first part of Bridgerton season four, and have just welcomed their first baby, but we didn’t see them on screen. They are returning for the second part, which is releasing later in February, though, so this one doesn’t really count.

For all the latest Netflix news, drops, quizzes and memes like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix 

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Latest

Are dating apps tricking you? In conversation with dating app founder and Cambridge students

Léa Girard

We spoke to dating app founder Nevine Coutry, as well as Cambridge students about love in the digital age

Here’s how to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a single Sheffield University student

Kady Dowling-Hamilton

Btw Valentine’s Day falling on a Saturday means everyone on West Street is single

Cambridge University Botanic Gardens’ Talking Plants exhibition sparks concerns over AI usage

Alexander Newman

The exhibition allows people to have spirited discussions with a range of floral personalities

Galentine’s is better than Valentine’s Day as a Cardiff student, and here’s why

Amelie Jack

M&S picky bits with a side of rom-coms anyone?

Here’s your love language based on your first year Exeter University accommodation

Manaswini Chitre

There’s no doubt that East Park is physical touch

York students, our friendships are the true love stories this Valentine’s Day

Hannah Rambour

It’s time to remind ourselves that Emma and Dexter are fictional

Petition calls for removal of Lancaster student confessions page over ‘misogynistic’ posts

Emma Netscher

A now deleted Instagram post read ‘the African girls that pull all nighters in the library make me so hard when they speak’

Newcastle University Students’ Union launches petition to legislate misogyny as a hate crime

Tilly Nelson

NUSU is calling on the government to honour its pledge to tackle violence against women and girls

Love Island All Stars is in chaos as FIVE bombshells QUIT the show because of explosive fights

Hayley Soen

The atmosphere is too much

A London university has merged with Kent University to become the UK’s first super-uni

Katie Gibb

The universities signed off on the merger to secure their futures

Are dating apps tricking you? In conversation with dating app founder and Cambridge students

Léa Girard

We spoke to dating app founder Nevine Coutry, as well as Cambridge students about love in the digital age

Here’s how to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a single Sheffield University student

Kady Dowling-Hamilton

Btw Valentine’s Day falling on a Saturday means everyone on West Street is single

Cambridge University Botanic Gardens’ Talking Plants exhibition sparks concerns over AI usage

Alexander Newman

The exhibition allows people to have spirited discussions with a range of floral personalities

Galentine’s is better than Valentine’s Day as a Cardiff student, and here’s why

Amelie Jack

M&S picky bits with a side of rom-coms anyone?

Here’s your love language based on your first year Exeter University accommodation

Manaswini Chitre

There’s no doubt that East Park is physical touch

York students, our friendships are the true love stories this Valentine’s Day

Hannah Rambour

It’s time to remind ourselves that Emma and Dexter are fictional

Petition calls for removal of Lancaster student confessions page over ‘misogynistic’ posts

Emma Netscher

A now deleted Instagram post read ‘the African girls that pull all nighters in the library make me so hard when they speak’

Newcastle University Students’ Union launches petition to legislate misogyny as a hate crime

Tilly Nelson

NUSU is calling on the government to honour its pledge to tackle violence against women and girls

Love Island All Stars is in chaos as FIVE bombshells QUIT the show because of explosive fights

Hayley Soen

The atmosphere is too much

A London university has merged with Kent University to become the UK’s first super-uni

Katie Gibb

The universities signed off on the merger to secure their futures