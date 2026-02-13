The five Bridgerton characters who aren’t in season four, and why they didn’t return

4 hours ago

While you were watching the first half of Bridgerton season four, you probably noticed a few familiar faces were missing. Some of the characters we all know and love sadly didn’t return for season four. So, here’s a list of all of the actors who were written out, and the reasons why.

Daphne Bridgerton

After being the main character in season one and having a brief appearance in season two, Diamond of the Season Daphne was written out of the series, for no malicious reasons. Basically, her story was just finished. The actress who plays her, Phoebe Dynevor told Variety. “Well I did my two seasons. I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?”

Madame Delacroix

Madame Genevieve Delacroix was always just a side character, but a familiar face as she helped Penelope Featherington keep her role as Lady Whistledown a secret. Now, she’s just not needed anymore because Penelope’s secret has been exposed. Madame Delacroix doesn’t actually appear in the Bridgerton books either, she was a character Netflix added in for the TV show, so her narrative purpose in Bridgerton has ended.

Marina Thompson

Marina Thompson, a distant cousin of the Featheringtons, once had quite a big role in the show. She was lined up to marry Colin Bridgerton and asked him to help cover up the scandal when she fell pregnant out of marriage. Then, she married Phillip Craine in season two, but she hasn’t been seen since. The actress, Ruby Barker, told Digital Spy she left because she had a “mental health crisis” after filming the show.

Cressida Cowper

Cressida Cowper isn’t in season four either, after pretending to be Lady Whistledown to get a £5k reward from the queen at the end of the last season. In the Bridgerton timeline, she’s in the Welsh countryside with her aunt as a punishment. However, a showrunner has revealed that she is due to return for season five. So, Cressida isn’t gone forever.

The Duke of Hastings

In season one, the Duke of Hastings had a major role as his fake courtship with Daphne Bridgerton turned into an actual romance. Like Daphne, his character’s story just ended, so he wasn’t in the show anymore. However, a lot of drama went down with the actor Regé-Jean Page, who was apparently offered loads of money to return to the show despite his character not appearing in the books anymore, and had a disagreement with the producers.

Anthony and Kate Bridgerton

It’s revealed that the oldest Bridgerton brother Anthony and his bride Kate, are in India during the first part of Bridgerton season four, and have just welcomed their first baby, but we didn’t see them on screen. They are returning for the second part, which is releasing later in February, though, so this one doesn’t really count.

Featured image credit: Netflix