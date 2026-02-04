Here’s why modiste Madame Delacroix seems to have vanished from Bridgerton season four

4 hours ago

If you’ve been watching Bridgerton and wondering where Madame Genevieve Delacroix has disappeared to, you’re not alone.

The modiste, played by Kathryn Drysdale, was once a familiar face on the edges of the ton’s biggest scandals. But heading into season four, she’s notably absent from cast lists and storylines, and there are a few pretty clear reasons why.

First things first: Madame Delacroix has always been more of a supporting player than a central character. She’s a Netflix-original addition rather than someone pulled directly from Julia Quinn’s novels. In the books, characters occasionally mention visiting a modiste, but she’s never an on-page personality with her own story arcs. That means the show has always had flexibility around how much, or how little, to use her.

In earlier seasons, Madame Delacroix served a very specific narrative purpose. As a fashionable dressmaker with access to the ton’s secrets, she became a convenient hub for gossip, romantic entanglements and whispered revelations.

She was briefly involved with Benedict Bridgerton and later became a trusted business partner and confidante to Penelope Featherington, especially when Penelope was juggling the pressures of being Lady Whistledown in secret.

But as the show has moved forward, many of those functions have faded. Penelope no longer needs the same level of secrecy or a hidden confidante, and Benedict’s romantic storylines have shifted focus. Without those connections driving plot, Madame Delacroix’s role as a “keeper of secrets” or a place where characters conveniently crossed paths became less essential to the main narrative.

There are also practical storytelling reasons. Bridgerton has faced criticism in past seasons for juggling too many side plots, and recent seasons appear to be tightening their focus on the core Bridgerton romances and new characters tied directly to the main arcs. With limited screen time, smaller supporting roles, especially ones not rooted in the books, are often the first to be reduced or written out.

Dialogue in recent episodes of series four has hinted at a modiste relocating to new premises: During a conversation with the Hollis mother and daughter, Violet Bridgerton remarks, “she made wonderful dresses but now has new premises.” Although no name is mentioned, it seems likely that she is referring to the modiste.

However, there’s been no official confirmation about the character’s fate, and she hasn’t appeared on publicly announced returning cast lists so far.

That said, this is Bridgerton, and surprise cameos are always possible. Personally, I’m still holding out hope that she’ll return in part two.

Featured image credit: Netflix