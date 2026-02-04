The Tab

Here’s why modiste Madame Delacroix seems to have vanished from Bridgerton season four

She was one of my favourites

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

If you’ve been watching Bridgerton and wondering where Madame Genevieve Delacroix has disappeared to, you’re not alone.

The modiste, played by Kathryn Drysdale, was once a familiar face on the edges of the ton’s biggest scandals. But heading into season four, she’s notably absent from cast lists and storylines, and there are a few pretty clear reasons why.

Netflix

First things first: Madame Delacroix has always been more of a supporting player than a central character. She’s a Netflix-original addition rather than someone pulled directly from Julia Quinn’s novels. In the books, characters occasionally mention visiting a modiste, but she’s never an on-page personality with her own story arcs. That means the show has always had flexibility around how much, or how little, to use her.

In earlier seasons, Madame Delacroix served a very specific narrative purpose. As a fashionable dressmaker with access to the ton’s secrets, she became a convenient hub for gossip, romantic entanglements and whispered revelations.

She was briefly involved with Benedict Bridgerton and later became a trusted business partner and confidante to Penelope Featherington, especially when Penelope was juggling the pressures of being Lady Whistledown in secret.

Netflix

But as the show has moved forward, many of those functions have faded. Penelope no longer needs the same level of secrecy or a hidden confidante, and Benedict’s romantic storylines have shifted focus. Without those connections driving plot, Madame Delacroix’s role as a “keeper of secrets” or a place where characters conveniently crossed paths became less essential to the main narrative.

Most Read

Chappell Roan Grammys outfit works

Chappell Roan broke the Grammys 2026 with *that* risqué dress, so here’s how it actually worked

Curtis

Love Island’s Curtis has addressed whether he would be open to dating a man

The cringe ‘reason’ Justin Bieber performed half naked at the Grammys, in just his boxers

There are also practical storytelling reasons. Bridgerton has faced criticism in past seasons for juggling too many side plots, and recent seasons appear to be tightening their focus on the core Bridgerton romances and new characters tied directly to the main arcs. With limited screen time, smaller supporting roles, especially ones not rooted in the books, are often the first to be reduced or written out.

Netflix

Dialogue in recent episodes of series four has hinted at a modiste relocating to new premises: During a conversation with the Hollis mother and daughter, Violet Bridgerton remarks, “she made wonderful dresses but now has new premises.” Although no name is mentioned, it seems likely that she is referring to the modiste.

However, there’s been no official confirmation about the character’s fate, and she hasn’t appeared on publicly announced returning cast lists so far.

That said, this is Bridgerton, and surprise cameos are always possible. Personally, I’m still holding out hope that she’ll return in part two.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Read Next

bridgerton benedict offer to sophie

The Bridgerton author explains what we’ve all got wrong about Benedict’s offer to Sophie

Omg, the new Bridgerton trailer basically confirms the super thirsty bathtub scene is coming

After that wild ending, Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson explains why Sophie is perfect for Benedict

Latest

All the love, none of the boys: How to throw the ultimate Galentine’s party

Faye Robinson

Your yearly reminder to celebrate female friendships loudly, intentionally and maybe with a hint of cringe appreciation

Single again this Valentines? Here’s your plan for that day we all dread

Violet Kennerk

Let’s avoid being surrounded by loved-up couples and embrace the singleness

Hand model

Hand model details how much she actually gets paid, and I’m about ready to quit my job

Kieran Galpin

Holding an ice cream for eight hours seems chill

season four spicy scenes

All the Bridgerton season four spicy scenes, ranked from cringiest to Colin’s carriage

Claudia Cox

Humanity may never recover from the staircase scene

Hudson Williams

All the juicy stuff we know about the alleged girlfriend of Heated Rivalry’s Hudson

Kieran Galpin

She’s a tattoo artist

a pub in a boat

The story behind the Dry Dock, Leeds students’ favourite landlocked boat that doubles as a pub

Toby Almond

How did the Dry Dock end up stranded 60 miles away from the coast?

Lucy Letby’s furious family share anger over Netflix doc featuring unseen arrest footage

Hebe Hancock

It was released today

Dating expert reveals why Love Island girls always fall so hard for Curtis Pritchard

Ellissa Bain

His game is insane

Meet Challenge for Change, the Glasgow University society that could take you up Mount Everest

Georgia French

‘Why just survive uni when you could summit mountains, run marathons, and actually change lives?’

Guys, the Bridgerton season four opening credits are filled with secret details we all missed

Hayley Soen

I can’t believe I didn’t spot this

All the love, none of the boys: How to throw the ultimate Galentine’s party

Faye Robinson

Your yearly reminder to celebrate female friendships loudly, intentionally and maybe with a hint of cringe appreciation

Single again this Valentines? Here’s your plan for that day we all dread

Violet Kennerk

Let’s avoid being surrounded by loved-up couples and embrace the singleness

Hand model

Hand model details how much she actually gets paid, and I’m about ready to quit my job

Kieran Galpin

Holding an ice cream for eight hours seems chill

season four spicy scenes

All the Bridgerton season four spicy scenes, ranked from cringiest to Colin’s carriage

Claudia Cox

Humanity may never recover from the staircase scene

Hudson Williams

All the juicy stuff we know about the alleged girlfriend of Heated Rivalry’s Hudson

Kieran Galpin

She’s a tattoo artist

a pub in a boat

The story behind the Dry Dock, Leeds students’ favourite landlocked boat that doubles as a pub

Toby Almond

How did the Dry Dock end up stranded 60 miles away from the coast?

Lucy Letby’s furious family share anger over Netflix doc featuring unseen arrest footage

Hebe Hancock

It was released today

Dating expert reveals why Love Island girls always fall so hard for Curtis Pritchard

Ellissa Bain

His game is insane

Meet Challenge for Change, the Glasgow University society that could take you up Mount Everest

Georgia French

‘Why just survive uni when you could summit mountains, run marathons, and actually change lives?’

Guys, the Bridgerton season four opening credits are filled with secret details we all missed

Hayley Soen

I can’t believe I didn’t spot this