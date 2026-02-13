We asked Lancaster University students about their true Lancs loves

It seems that 52 per cent of responders are in a relationship this Valentine’s Day

4 hours ago

February has finally rolled around, and that means only one thing: It’s almost pancake day. Oh, sorry, our mistake, pancake day is next Tuesday

Of course, it’s Valentine’s Day this weekend, so we thought that this would be the perfect opportunity to ask Lancaster University students about their true Lancs loves.

We asked our Instagram followers four very important questions and received an amazing 1,360 responses in total! Thanks, you guys. The questions were:

Are you in a relationship? If yes, did you meet your partner in Lancaster? Have you ever been cheated on? What do you love most about Lancaster?

Q1. Are you in a relationship?

The big question came up first: we asked Lancaster students whether they are in a relationship this Valentine’s Day.

Of the 551 responses we received, 52 per cent said they are in a relationship! Love really is in the air in Lancaster this February. 43 per cent of our respondents said they were single, and four per cent said it’s complicated. Ouch.

In a relationship – 288

Not in a relationship – 239

It’s complicated – 24

Q2. If yes, did you meet your partner in Lancaster?

A follow-up question for the previous respondents asked if they met their partner in Lancaster. 45 per cent did meet their partner in Lancaster, whereas 55 per cent did not.

Single students, fear not, there’s clear evidence to prove that you can find love outside of uni, all hope is not lost!

Met their partner in Lancaster – 193

Met their partner elsewhere – 240

Q3. Have you ever been cheated on?

We were pretty scared to ask this question, but thankfully, the results were great news. 77 per cent of respondents have never been cheated on!

However, inevitably, there were some unfortunate outcomes reported by our respondents. 20 per cent of respondents have been cheated on, and three per cent have even admitted to being the cheater. Ouch.

Never been cheated on – 267

Been cheated on – 69

Been the cheater – 12

Q4. What do you love most about Lancaster?

Now, these responses were so wholesome. Honestly, our favourite thing about Lancs could be the communications we get sent to our Instagram. Thanks, everyone, you are the love of our lives.

We had an abundance of responses about the ducks being the best part of Lancaster, so we think this might be the consensus overall.

Considering how much rain the country has had in 2026, we know the ducks have been loving strolling around campus. Since the Co-op has opened, they’ve been getting lots of attention from people popping in for a snack.

We also had some respondents say that they love the community at Lancaster, with students highlighting that the college system and the number of societies available are what they treasure the most.

The college system truly does feel like a family while you’re at Lancaster, so there’s love all around us.

If societies are what bring you joy, then where better to feel the love than at the Lancaster Tab? Cheeky plug! We meet upstairs in Pendle (Harpley Lounge) every Tuesday at 6pm.

Finally, many of our responses brought up that they loved the nature that surrounds Lancaster. The view of the city from Williamson Park, the proximity to the Lake District, and the walkability of the city centre were all aspects that were brought up in our responses.

Someone also very romantically noted that they love the way the sun sets behind the castle, and that truly was something that made us fall in love with Lancs all over again.

