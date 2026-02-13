The Tab

We asked Lancaster University students about their true Lancs loves

It seems that 52 per cent of responders are in a relationship this Valentine’s Day

Erin Malik | Guides

February has finally rolled around, and that means only one thing: It’s almost pancake day. Oh, sorry, our mistake, pancake day is next Tuesday

Of course, it’s Valentine’s Day this weekend, so we thought that this would be the perfect opportunity to ask Lancaster University students about their true Lancs loves.

We asked our Instagram followers four very important questions and received an amazing 1,360 responses in total! Thanks, you guys. The questions were:

  1. Are you in a relationship?
  2. If yes, did you meet your partner in Lancaster?
  3. Have you ever been cheated on?
  4. What do you love most about Lancaster?

Q1. Are you in a relationship?

The big question came up first: we asked Lancaster students whether they are in a relationship this Valentine’s Day.

Of the 551 responses we received, 52 per cent said they are in a relationship! Love really is in the air in Lancaster this February. 43 per cent of our respondents said they were single, and four per cent said it’s complicated. Ouch. 

In a relationship – 288

Not in a relationship – 239

It’s complicated – 24

Q2. If yes, did you meet your partner in Lancaster?

A follow-up question for the previous respondents asked if they met their partner in Lancaster. 45 per cent did meet their partner in Lancaster, whereas 55 per cent did not.

Most Read

The truth behind wild picture of ‘Jeffrey Epstein alive in Israel’ has finally been revealed

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

Here’s why people are so freaked out about that super creepy Ring Doorbell advert

Single students, fear not, there’s clear evidence to prove that you can find love outside of uni, all hope is not lost!

Met their partner in Lancaster – 193

Met their partner elsewhere – 240

Q3. Have you ever been cheated on? 

We were pretty scared to ask this question, but thankfully, the results were great news. 77 per cent of respondents have never been cheated on!

However, inevitably, there were some unfortunate outcomes reported by our respondents. 20 per cent of respondents have been cheated on, and three per cent have even admitted to being the cheater. Ouch.

Never been cheated on – 267

Been cheated on – 69

Been the cheater – 12

Q4. What do you love most about Lancaster?

Now, these responses were so wholesome. Honestly, our favourite thing about Lancs could be the communications we get sent to our Instagram. Thanks, everyone, you are the love of our lives.

We had an abundance of responses about the ducks being the best part of Lancaster, so we think this might be the consensus overall.

Considering how much rain the country has had in 2026, we know the ducks have been loving strolling around campus. Since the Co-op has opened, they’ve been getting lots of attention from people popping in for a snack.

We also had some respondents say that they love the community at Lancaster, with students highlighting that the college system and the number of societies available are what they treasure the most.

The college system truly does feel like a family while you’re at Lancaster, so there’s love all around us.

If societies are what bring you joy, then where better to feel the love than at the Lancaster Tab? Cheeky plug! We meet upstairs in Pendle (Harpley Lounge) every Tuesday at 6pm.

Finally, many of our responses brought up that they loved the nature that surrounds Lancaster. The view of the city from Williamson Park, the proximity to the Lake District, and the walkability of the city centre were all aspects that were brought up in our responses.

Someone also very romantically noted that they love the way the sun sets behind the castle, and that truly was something that made us fall in love with Lancs all over again.

For more of the latest news, guides and gossip from Lancaster University, follow The Lancaster Tab on InstagramTikTok and Facebook

Erin Malik | Guides

Read Next

Here’s what your favourite Lancaster Valentine’s Day spot says about you

If Lancaster University colleges dated: Who would be whose Valentine?

Love is in the air: The best places in Lancaster to take your Valentine’s Day date

Latest

Are dating apps tricking you? In conversation with dating app founder and Cambridge students

Léa Girard

We spoke to dating app founder Nevine Coutry, as well as Cambridge students about love in the digital age

Here’s how to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a single Sheffield University student

Kady Dowling-Hamilton

Btw Valentine’s Day falling on a Saturday means everyone on West Street is single

Cambridge University Botanic Gardens’ Talking Plants exhibition sparks concerns over AI usage

Alexander Newman

The exhibition allows people to have spirited discussions with a range of floral personalities

Galentine’s is better than Valentine’s Day as a Cardiff student, and here’s why

Amelie Jack

M&S picky bits with a side of rom-coms anyone?

Here’s your love language based on your first year Exeter University accommodation

Manaswini Chitre

There’s no doubt that East Park is physical touch

York students, our friendships are the true love stories this Valentine’s Day

Hannah Rambour

It’s time to remind ourselves that Emma and Dexter are fictional

Petition calls for removal of Lancaster student confessions page over ‘misogynistic’ posts

Emma Netscher

A now deleted Instagram post read ‘the African girls that pull all nighters in the library make me so hard when they speak’

Newcastle University Students’ Union launches petition to legislate misogyny as a hate crime

Tilly Nelson

NUSU is calling on the government to honour its pledge to tackle violence against women and girls

Love Island All Stars is in chaos as FIVE bombshells QUIT the show because of explosive fights

Hayley Soen

The atmosphere is too much

A London university has merged with Kent University to become the UK’s first super-uni

Katie Gibb

The universities signed off on the merger to secure their futures

Are dating apps tricking you? In conversation with dating app founder and Cambridge students

Léa Girard

We spoke to dating app founder Nevine Coutry, as well as Cambridge students about love in the digital age

Here’s how to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a single Sheffield University student

Kady Dowling-Hamilton

Btw Valentine’s Day falling on a Saturday means everyone on West Street is single

Cambridge University Botanic Gardens’ Talking Plants exhibition sparks concerns over AI usage

Alexander Newman

The exhibition allows people to have spirited discussions with a range of floral personalities

Galentine’s is better than Valentine’s Day as a Cardiff student, and here’s why

Amelie Jack

M&S picky bits with a side of rom-coms anyone?

Here’s your love language based on your first year Exeter University accommodation

Manaswini Chitre

There’s no doubt that East Park is physical touch

York students, our friendships are the true love stories this Valentine’s Day

Hannah Rambour

It’s time to remind ourselves that Emma and Dexter are fictional

Petition calls for removal of Lancaster student confessions page over ‘misogynistic’ posts

Emma Netscher

A now deleted Instagram post read ‘the African girls that pull all nighters in the library make me so hard when they speak’

Newcastle University Students’ Union launches petition to legislate misogyny as a hate crime

Tilly Nelson

NUSU is calling on the government to honour its pledge to tackle violence against women and girls

Love Island All Stars is in chaos as FIVE bombshells QUIT the show because of explosive fights

Hayley Soen

The atmosphere is too much

A London university has merged with Kent University to become the UK’s first super-uni

Katie Gibb

The universities signed off on the merger to secure their futures