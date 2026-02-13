The Tab

Love Island All Stars is in chaos as FIVE bombshells QUIT the show because of explosive fights

The atmosphere is too much

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

It’s been reported that a huge FIVE bombshells who were lined up to enter the Love Island All Stars 2026 villa have quit the show. As the show nears the finale, there were still due to be some twists and turns.

But, it’s been said that because of all the drama recently, some of the bombshells ITV had lined up have pulled out. According to The Sun, there were a few Islanders in a holding villa waiting to enter, but they now don’t want to. There were a number of bombshells due to enter in the coming days, but the current villa atmosphere has put them off.

A source said: “Love Island All Stars is explosive this season – and there’s only two women getting all the headlines. It’s hard for last minute bombshells to enter that kind of chaos.

“They’re not going to stand a chance really getting a connection with someone so close to the end, and it’s unlikely they will get any real airtime with all of this kick off between Belle and Lucinda.”

Love Island All Stars 2026

via ITV

They continued: “The bombshells who have been on standby to go in are starting to pull out. One was asked to fly to South Africa to go into the villa but turned it down because of all the drama. It’s a headache for ITV but luckily, they have so many on standby they do have options. But it’s difficult when the people they want to send in have turned around and refused.”

Recently, there has been drama basically every single episode. Whenever it turns to night in the villa, the Islanders kick off, and arguments start. You can’t blame them really, it is a lot!

Olivia Hawkins has also confirmed she was approached to be a bombshell, but dropped out. Speaking to The Sun about her potential return to the villa, Olivia said: “There were talks about it, but from my side, it’s just I did it last time, I’ve just done Celebs Go Dating. I’d like to do something else now. So it just wasn’t the right timing.”

Who *will* be going in then?!

