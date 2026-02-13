The four massive films Belle was in with her actor dad before going on Love Island

3 hours ago

Love or hate her, Belle is bringing all the drama to Love Island All Stars, but did you know she’s been in not one, not two but FOUR major films?!

Yep, before going on Love Island, Belle was actually a child actress thanks to her famous actor dad Tamer Hassan, who’s best known for The Business and Kick-Ass, and had a small role in Game of Thrones. She starred in four big films with him between the ages of five and 19.

Her acting debut was in The Football Factory (2004) when she was just five years old. She played a young girl called Lydia in the movie, about a guy called Tommy, played by Danny Dyer, who is a typical soccer fan and is always involved in violence and drugs.

The following year, Belle played Mandy in The Business, another movie with Danny Dyer as the lead, about a guy called Frankie who leaves London to deliver money to an ex-con in Malaga and is drawn into the criminal world.

She then had a long break before appearing in The Last Seven (2011), a British sci-fi thriller starring, you guessed it, Danny Dyer! Can you see a theme here? Belle’s dad and Dyer are good friends and have appeared in loads of gangster films together.

Belle played Isaac’s Daughter in the film, which is set in an apocalyptic world where there are only seven people left on Earth, and they are being hunted one by one by a demonic power.

The All Star’s final acting role was in 2019, just two years before she went on Love Island. She was in Bitter Harvest, a war romance film about a young artist who struggles to save his love from a real-life Ukrainian famine called Holodomor.

However, acting wasn’t really for her. Belle’s real passion was actually makeup, and she worked as a professional makeup artist before going on Love Island the first time in 2019.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image by: Instagram and David Fisher/Shutterstock