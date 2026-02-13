The Tab

The four massive films Belle was in with her actor dad before going on Love Island

She started acting at just five

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Love or hate her, Belle is bringing all the drama to Love Island All Stars, but did you know she’s been in not one, not two but FOUR major films?!

Yep, before going on Love Island, Belle was actually a child actress thanks to her famous actor dad Tamer Hassan, who’s best known for The Business and Kick-Ass, and had a small role in Game of Thrones. She starred in four big films with him between the ages of five and 19.

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Her acting debut was in The Football Factory (2004) when she was just five years old. She played a young girl called Lydia in the movie, about a guy called Tommy, played by Danny Dyer, who is a typical soccer fan and is always involved in violence and drugs.

The following year, Belle played Mandy in The Business, another movie with Danny Dyer as the lead, about a guy called Frankie who leaves London to deliver money to an ex-con in Malaga and is drawn into the criminal world.

She then had a long break before appearing in The Last Seven (2011), a British sci-fi thriller starring, you guessed it, Danny Dyer! Can you see a theme here? Belle’s dad and Dyer are good friends and have appeared in loads of gangster films together.

Belle in The Last Seven. Credit: Goliath Productions

Belle played Isaac’s Daughter in the film, which is set in an apocalyptic world where there are only seven people left on Earth, and they are being hunted one by one by a demonic power.

The All Star’s final acting role was in 2019, just two years before she went on Love Island. She was in Bitter Harvest, a war romance film about a young artist who struggles to save his love from a real-life Ukrainian famine called Holodomor.

However, acting wasn’t really for her. Belle’s real passion was actually makeup, and she worked as a professional makeup artist before going on Love Island the first time in 2019.

Featured image by: Instagram and David Fisher/Shutterstock

Why being single in London this Valentine’s Day is not as bad as you think

Isabella Zbucki

It’s time to fully embrace your single status

Indoor Durham dates for a cold and rainy Valentine’s Day

Seamus Barker

Some ideas for things to do if the weather’s looking bad on Saturday

love island angel and ty 2025

A very detailed update on what happened to Angel and Ty in the six months since Love Island

Claudia Cox

Woah, we were wrong about them

Jesy Nelson reveals shocking real reason she left Little Mix after mental health emergency

Hebe Hancock

‘I felt completely alone’

The rules and logistics behind the scenes of Bonnie Blue’s 400-man ‘no protection’ challenge

Hayley Soen

This is above and beyond anything she’s done before

JURE MAKOVEC/EPA/Shutterstock

Condom shortages and cardboard beds: Inside the raunchy s*x lives of the 2026 Olympians

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, the athletes have blown through 10k rubbers in THREE DAYS?!

In full: The disturbing texts Lucy Letby sent to her colleagues after killing each baby

Ellissa Bain

They’re so chilling

Tumbler Ridge shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar played ‘mass shooting’ Roblox game before attack

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The 18-year-old attacker has been named

Mum ‘walks in’ on Lucy Letby trying to kill her baby and the details are horrific

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I can’t believe this was left out of the Netflix doc

Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights ending is actually SO much more tragic than the book

Hebe Hancock

There’s one huge change

