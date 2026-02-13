What Belle’s *really* like outside the All Stars villa, according to one of her friends

4 hours ago

Everyone has turned against Belle for “bullying” Lucinda and bringing “bad vibes” to the Love Island All Stars villa, but apparently she’s totally different in real life.

Belle’s bestie Meryl, who was on The Traitors, has spoken out about her friend on TikTok, and she doesn’t have a bad word to say about her. According to Meryl, Belle is spiritual, kind to everyone and never wants anyone to feel alone. She sounds like the perfect friend.

“I love people that are very spiritual. Belle is extremely spiritual. I love that she’s so in tune with her spiritual side. She has so much to her. So I was just so fascinated by her,” she said.

The pair met when Belle went on Meryl’s podcast in Edinburgh. Then, they reconnected at a White Fox event after both moving to London, and Belle took her under her wing. They bumped into each other at a gifting suite before the event later that evening, and Belle invited Meryl to come with her and her friends as she was going alone. That’s the kind of person she is.

@merylwilliamsx @Belle Hassan to win 👑 You’ve got this Belle, so proud of you ❤️ everyone keep voting for her pleaseee ♬ Best Friend (feat. Doja Cat) – Saweetie

“She was ahead of me in the queue by two people. I was like, ‘Oh, Belle’. And she’s like, ‘Meryl, what are you doing here?’ I was like, ‘I live in London now, I’m here on my own’. And she’s like, ‘No, you’re not. You’re coming with me, here’s my number. Come with me.

I’m going with my friends, but you can come with us. Never feel like you’re alone’,” she said.

Meryl continued: “She took me under her wing and I’ve never felt alone since. She’s introduced me to all her friends. I’m in a group chat with her friends. I moved down to London with no friends and I met Belle, and then she just completely took me under, just looked after me, which I’m forever grateful for.”

She said “not a lot of people” would have done that, and Belle is truly a special human being. “I love her so much and I respect her so much, and she’s always been there for me. And I’m so glad our paths crossed again,” she added. Maybe the explosive Belle we’re seeing on TV isn’t the real her after all.

Featured image by: ITV