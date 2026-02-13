The Tab

What Belle’s *really* like outside the All Stars villa, according to one of her friends

Apparently we’re not seeing the real her

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Everyone has turned against Belle for “bullying” Lucinda and bringing “bad vibes” to the Love Island All Stars villa, but apparently she’s totally different in real life.

Belle’s bestie Meryl, who was on The Traitors, has spoken out about her friend on TikTok, and she doesn’t have a bad word to say about her. According to Meryl, Belle is spiritual, kind to everyone and never wants anyone to feel alone. She sounds like the perfect friend.

“I love people that are very spiritual. Belle is extremely spiritual. I love that she’s so in tune with her spiritual side. She has so much to her. So I was just so fascinated by her,” she said.

The pair met when Belle went on Meryl’s podcast in Edinburgh. Then, they reconnected at a White Fox event after both moving to London, and Belle took her under her wing. They bumped into each other at a gifting suite before the event later that evening, and Belle invited Meryl to come with her and her friends as she was going alone. That’s the kind of person she is.

@merylwilliamsx

@Belle Hassan to win 👑 You’ve got this Belle, so proud of you ❤️ everyone keep voting for her pleaseee

♬ Best Friend (feat. Doja Cat) – Saweetie

“She was ahead of me in the queue by two people. I was like, ‘Oh, Belle’. And she’s like, ‘Meryl, what are you doing here?’ I was like, ‘I live in London now, I’m here on my own’. And she’s like, ‘No, you’re not. You’re coming with me, here’s my number. Come with me.
I’m going with my friends, but you can come with us. Never feel like you’re alone’,” she said.

Most Read

The truth behind wild picture of ‘Jeffrey Epstein alive in Israel’ has finally been revealed

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

Here’s why people are so freaked out about that super creepy Ring Doorbell advert

Meryl continued: “She took me under her wing and I’ve never felt alone since. She’s introduced me to all her friends. I’m in a group chat with her friends. I moved down to London with no friends and I met Belle, and then she just completely took me under, just looked after me, which I’m forever grateful for.”

She said “not a lot of people” would have done that, and Belle is truly a special human being. “I love her so much and I respect her so much, and she’s always been there for me. And I’m so glad our paths crossed again,” she added. Maybe the explosive Belle we’re seeing on TV isn’t the real her after all.

@merylwilliamsx

Replying to @🕺🏻 how Belle & I become friends ❤️‍🩹

♬ original sound – Meryl Williams

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image by: ITV

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Read Next

‘Are we well?’: Love Island’s Amber Gill calls Belle a ‘hypocrite’ in fiery TikTok vid

The four most complained-about Islanders on All Stars so far, based on Ofcom reports

It’s the longest Love Island All Stars ever, so here’s when the 2026 series actually ends

Latest

We tried the four Bristol coffee shops named ‘best in the UK’ to see if they were worth the hype

Chrissy Flannery

Coffee connoisseurs, listen up…

Guys, we know one Love Is Blind season 10 couple say ‘I do’ as wedding certificate leaks

Hayley Soen

There’s at least one success story coming our way

Valentine’s in Bristol: A guide to Bristol’s best date night hotspots

Alice Morcom

These are the best places to soak up all the love

Why being single in London this Valentine’s Day is not as bad as you think

Isabella Zbucki

It’s time to fully embrace your single status

Indoor Durham dates for a cold and rainy Valentine’s Day

Seamus Barker

Some ideas for things to do if the weather’s looking bad on Saturday

love island angel and ty 2025

A very detailed update on what happened to Angel and Ty in the six months since Love Island

Claudia Cox

Woah, we were wrong about them

Jesy Nelson reveals shocking real reason she left Little Mix after mental health emergency

Hebe Hancock

‘I felt completely alone’

The rules and logistics behind the scenes of Bonnie Blue’s 400-man ‘no protection’ challenge

Hayley Soen

This is above and beyond anything she’s done before

JURE MAKOVEC/EPA/Shutterstock

Condom shortages and cardboard beds: Inside the raunchy s*x lives of the 2026 Olympians

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, the athletes have blown through 10k rubbers in THREE DAYS?!

In full: The disturbing texts Lucy Letby sent to her colleagues after killing each baby

Ellissa Bain

They’re so chilling

We tried the four Bristol coffee shops named ‘best in the UK’ to see if they were worth the hype

Chrissy Flannery

Coffee connoisseurs, listen up…

Guys, we know one Love Is Blind season 10 couple say ‘I do’ as wedding certificate leaks

Hayley Soen

There’s at least one success story coming our way

Valentine’s in Bristol: A guide to Bristol’s best date night hotspots

Alice Morcom

These are the best places to soak up all the love

Why being single in London this Valentine’s Day is not as bad as you think

Isabella Zbucki

It’s time to fully embrace your single status

Indoor Durham dates for a cold and rainy Valentine’s Day

Seamus Barker

Some ideas for things to do if the weather’s looking bad on Saturday

love island angel and ty 2025

A very detailed update on what happened to Angel and Ty in the six months since Love Island

Claudia Cox

Woah, we were wrong about them

Jesy Nelson reveals shocking real reason she left Little Mix after mental health emergency

Hebe Hancock

‘I felt completely alone’

The rules and logistics behind the scenes of Bonnie Blue’s 400-man ‘no protection’ challenge

Hayley Soen

This is above and beyond anything she’s done before

JURE MAKOVEC/EPA/Shutterstock

Condom shortages and cardboard beds: Inside the raunchy s*x lives of the 2026 Olympians

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, the athletes have blown through 10k rubbers in THREE DAYS?!

In full: The disturbing texts Lucy Letby sent to her colleagues after killing each baby

Ellissa Bain

They’re so chilling