It’s the longest Love Island All Stars ever, so here’s when the 2026 series actually ends

Can you stick it out with the fights for this long?

4 seconds ago

When the 2026 series of Love Island All Stars was announced, it was said it is going to be the longest All Stars series the show has ever had – so we still have a while left before the end.

Right now, the villa is in chaos. The couples are falling apart, everyone is quickly making enemies, and each night descends into drama and huge arguments. I hope you can put up with that for a bit longer, because there’s plenty more to come.

When does Love Island All Stars 2026 end?

Love Island All Stars 2026, the third series of the show, kicked off on Thursday, January 15th. ITV revealed the 2026 series will be the longest ever. It’s running for a bumper six weeks, whereas usually All Stars is five weeks long.

The show was meant to start on Monday 12th, but was delayed due to wildfires in South Africa. However, ITV put on an extra episode that week, and it’s now got the schedule back on its original trajectory.

Six weeks of villa antics would mean the show will come to an end on Monday, 23rd February. The finale is usually held in the villa, where we see some highlights of the couples who made it to the end, before crowning the winners of Love Island All Stars 2026.

So far, the Love Island All Stars hall of fame is pretty shaky. Series one winners Molly and Tom are carrying the show, and are still together and engaged now. However, series two winners Gabby and Casey swiftly broke up. Who will be the winners this year? And how will they compare?

Half of me can’t wait to see who wins, whilst the other half doesn’t want it to be over!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.