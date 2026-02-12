The Tab

It’s the longest Love Island All Stars ever, so here’s when the 2026 series actually ends

Can you stick it out with the fights for this long?

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

When the 2026 series of Love Island All Stars was announced, it was said it is going to be the longest All Stars series the show has ever had – so we still have a while left before the end.

Right now, the villa is in chaos. The couples are falling apart, everyone is quickly making enemies, and each night descends into drama and huge arguments. I hope you can put up with that for a bit longer, because there’s plenty more to come.

Love Island All Stars 2026

via ITV

When does Love Island All Stars 2026 end?

Love Island All Stars 2026, the third series of the show, kicked off on Thursday, January 15th. ITV revealed the 2026 series will be the longest ever. It’s running for a bumper six weeks, whereas usually All Stars is five weeks long.

The show was meant to start on Monday 12th, but was delayed due to wildfires in South Africa. However, ITV put on an extra episode that week, and it’s now got the schedule back on its original trajectory.

Six weeks of villa antics would mean the show will come to an end on Monday, 23rd February. The finale is usually held in the villa, where we see some highlights of the couples who made it to the end, before crowning the winners of Love Island All Stars 2026.

So far, the Love Island All Stars hall of fame is pretty shaky. Series one winners Molly and Tom are carrying the show, and are still together and engaged now. However, series two winners Gabby and Casey swiftly broke up. Who will be the winners this year? And how will they compare?

Most Read

I’m in prison with Lucy Letby right now and this is what she’s really like

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

The truth behind wild picture of ‘Jeffrey Epstein alive in Israel’ has finally been revealed

Half of me can’t wait to see who wins, whilst the other half doesn’t want it to be over!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Read Next

The real reason Jessy and Joey split after Love Island, and it’s not what they said at the time

‘I can’t believe he’s done this to me’: Lauren reacts to Harrison on All Stars and she’s livid

This is exactly who is smoking or vaping in the Love Island All Stars 2026 villa

Latest

It’s the longest Love Island All Stars ever, so here’s when the 2026 series actually ends

Hayley Soen

Can you stick it out with the fights for this long?

“Grassroots Means Small”: Club395 founder faces deportation after visa rejection

Harry Gillingham

A Bristol arts organiser faces deportation after their Global Talent Visa was rejected. MP Carla Denyer has now urged the Home Office to rethink criteria she says fail to reflect “the reality of grassroots culture”

The ultimate Warwick University student Valentine’s gift guide (extreme budget edition)

Samah Tabba

Because love is temporary, but a £4.35 Co-op meal deal is forever

love island all stars lucinda friendships feuds

A comprehensive guide to all Lucinda’s friendship feuds with Islanders on All Stars

Claudia Cox

She was besties with Jessy… for two months

Single in Brum: A love letter to doing things alone

Angelique Ritter

No more doomscrolling, okay?

Langar on Campus: Cardiff University Sikh society holds community kitchen at Student’s Union

Hawra Ghor

The Sikh Society came together to host over 650 students to provide free meals.

Valentine’s in Durham: Here are Durham’s most romantic spots

Angela Martinez-Villanueva

Last-minute ideas for couples and friends looking to celebrate in Durham

A brown girl with a scarf: My experience being a Muslim girl in Durham

Samara Patel

Samara explores the realities of her minority identity in Durham

Love Island All Stars 2026 least compatible star signs

A deep dive into the least compatible Love Island All Stars 2026 couples, based on star signs

Suchismita Ghosh

Some of them are literally written in the stars

Lucy Letby murdered one of my twins, and what she did after still haunts me

Hebe Hancock

‘It has changed the course of our life forever’

It’s the longest Love Island All Stars ever, so here’s when the 2026 series actually ends

Hayley Soen

Can you stick it out with the fights for this long?

“Grassroots Means Small”: Club395 founder faces deportation after visa rejection

Harry Gillingham

A Bristol arts organiser faces deportation after their Global Talent Visa was rejected. MP Carla Denyer has now urged the Home Office to rethink criteria she says fail to reflect “the reality of grassroots culture”

The ultimate Warwick University student Valentine’s gift guide (extreme budget edition)

Samah Tabba

Because love is temporary, but a £4.35 Co-op meal deal is forever

love island all stars lucinda friendships feuds

A comprehensive guide to all Lucinda’s friendship feuds with Islanders on All Stars

Claudia Cox

She was besties with Jessy… for two months

Single in Brum: A love letter to doing things alone

Angelique Ritter

No more doomscrolling, okay?

Langar on Campus: Cardiff University Sikh society holds community kitchen at Student’s Union

Hawra Ghor

The Sikh Society came together to host over 650 students to provide free meals.

Valentine’s in Durham: Here are Durham’s most romantic spots

Angela Martinez-Villanueva

Last-minute ideas for couples and friends looking to celebrate in Durham

A brown girl with a scarf: My experience being a Muslim girl in Durham

Samara Patel

Samara explores the realities of her minority identity in Durham

Love Island All Stars 2026 least compatible star signs

A deep dive into the least compatible Love Island All Stars 2026 couples, based on star signs

Suchismita Ghosh

Some of them are literally written in the stars

Lucy Letby murdered one of my twins, and what she did after still haunts me

Hebe Hancock

‘It has changed the course of our life forever’